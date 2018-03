The jump from the Oakland Raiders three free agent signings in 2017 to the 16 free agent signings in 2018 is eye-opening, and if I had to guess, Head Coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Reggie McKenzie aren’t done yet. The duo have been persistent in their pursuit of bettering the 2018 roster, and with additions like wide receiver Jordy Nelson and linebacker Tahir Whitehead , I think they’ve done that.

Free agency is a little more than two weeks in now, and many of the NFL’s premiere free agents have signed deals with teams; however, there are plenty of players still out there on the market. NFL.com recently released a list of their top 101 players in free agency, obviously much of that list has dwindled, but let’s take a look at some marquee players who cracked the list.