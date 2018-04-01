AFC West Update: Looking At The 2018 Schedule

The NFL announced the 2018 regular season schedules for all 32 teams Thursday, and the Silver and Black will open division play in Week 2. The team also concludes the season with back-to-back games against AFC West opponents. In case you missed the schedule release, you can view it here, or check all Raiders social media platforms.
While we know who the Raiders are slated to play, let’s take a look at who the rest of the AFC West will face.
Denver Broncos
Week 1 – Seattle Seahawks
Week 2 – Oakland Raiders
Week 3 – at Baltimore Ravens
Week 4 – Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 – at New York Jets
Week 6 – Los Angeles Rams
This is a game I’ll have my eye on in the first half of the season, as two of the best defenses in the league go head-to-head. With former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib joining the Rams this offseason, I’d guess he wants to show out against his old team.
Week 7 – at Arizona Cardinals
Week 8 – at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 9 – Houston Texans
Week 10 – BYE
Week 11 – at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 13 – at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 14 – at San Francisco 49ers
Week 15 – Cleveland Browns
Week 16 – at Oakland Raiders
Week 17 – Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Week 1 – at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 3 – San Francisco 49ers
Week 4 – at Denver Broncos
Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars
Week 6 – at New England Patriots
The Chiefs entered Foxborough, Mass., Week 1 last season, and laid a smack down on the reigning Super Bowl Champs. I’m not sure the same will happen this year, but watching first-year starter Patrick Mahomes II go up against Tom Brady will be interesting.
Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals
Week 8 – Denver Broncos
Week 9 – at Cleveland Browns
Week 10 – Arizona Cardinals
Week 11 – at Los Angeles Rams
Week 12 – BYE
Week 13 – at Oakland Raiders
Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens
Week 15 – Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16 –at Seattle Seahawks
Week 17 – Oakland Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Week 1 – Kansas City Chiefs
Week 2 – at Buffalo Bills
Week 3 – at Los Angeles Rams
Week 4 – San Francisco 49ers
Week 5 – Oakland Raiders
Week 6 – at Cleveland Browns
Week 7 – Tennessee Titans
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – at Seattle Seahawks
Week 10 – at Oakland Raiders
The Chargers got the best of the Raiders last year, winning both games in the season series. In a rivalry game as old as time, we’ll see if the Silver and Black can get revenge.
Week 11 – Denver Broncos
Week 12 – Arizona Cardinals
Week 13 – at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 14 – Cincinnati Bengals
Week 15 – at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 16 – Baltimore Ravens
Week 17 – at Denver Broncos