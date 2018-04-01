AFC West Update: Looking At The 2018 Schedule

We finally know when the Oakland Raiders will face their division rivals in 2018.

The NFL announced the 2018 regular season schedules for all 32 teams Thursday, and the Silver and Black will open division play in Week 2. The team also concludes the season with back-to-back games against AFC West opponents. In case you missed the schedule release, you can view it here, or check all Raiders social media platforms.

While we know who the Raiders are slated to play, let’s take a look at who the rest of the AFC West will face.

Denver Broncos

Week 1 – Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 – Oakland Raiders

Week 3 – at Baltimore Ravens

Week 4 – Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 – at New York Jets

Week 6 – Los Angeles Rams

This is a game I’ll have my eye on in the first half of the season, as two of the best defenses in the league go head-to-head. With former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib joining the Rams this offseason, I’d guess he wants to show out against his old team.

Week 7 – at Arizona Cardinals

Week 8 – at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 9 – Houston Texans

Week 10 – BYE

Week 11 – at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13 – at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 14 – at San Francisco 49ers

Week 15 – Cleveland Browns

Week 16 – at Oakland Raiders

Week 17 – Los Angeles Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 – at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2 – at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 3 – San Francisco 49ers

Week 4 – at Denver Broncos

Week 5 – Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 6 – at New England Patriots

The Chiefs entered Foxborough, Mass., Week 1 last season, and laid a smack down on the reigning Super Bowl Champs. I’m not sure the same will happen this year, but watching first-year starter Patrick Mahomes II go up against Tom Brady will be interesting.

Week 7 – Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8 – Denver Broncos

Week 9 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 10 – Arizona Cardinals

Week 11 – at Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 – BYE

Week 13 – at Oakland Raiders

Week 14 – Baltimore Ravens

Week 15 – Los Angeles Chargers

Week 16 –at Seattle Seahawks

Week 17 – Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Week 1 – Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 – at Buffalo Bills

Week 3 – at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 – San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 – Oakland Raiders

Week 6 – at Cleveland Browns

Week 7 – Tennessee Titans

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Seattle Seahawks

Week 10 – at Oakland Raiders

The Chargers got the best of the Raiders last year, winning both games in the season series. In a rivalry game as old as time, we’ll see if the Silver and Black can get revenge.

Week 11 – Denver Broncos

Week 12 – Arizona Cardinals

Week 13 – at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14 – Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15 – at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 16 – Baltimore Ravens

Week 17 – at Denver Broncos