AFC West Update: Three Teams Remain Undefeated, And Lead The League In Scoring

Get caught up on all the action around the division.

We’re two weeks into the 2017 season and three teams in the AFC West remain undefeated. The Oakland Raiders currently lead the NFL in points scored per game (35.5), with the Kansas City Chiefs following close behind (34.5), and the Denver Broncos in third (33).

It’s hard to argue that the AFC West isn’t the best division in the NFL, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be losing traction any time soon.

Let’s take a deeper look at what’s made the division so successful thus far.

Denver Broncos

I’ll be the first one to admit the performance from the Broncos on Sunday surprised me, not because they lack the talent, but mainly due to the fact they shut down a skilled Dallas Cowboys offense.

When you’re facing a 1,600-yard rusher from a season ago in Ezekiel Elliott, and you limit him to eight yards on nine carries, you’re doing something right. Sure, the second-year running back put up First-Team All-Pro numbers in 2016, but not without the help of his offensive line. The Broncos took away both Sunday, ultimately rendering “Zeke” useless, forcing quarterback Dak Prescott to do most of the heavy lifting.

The Broncos defense undoubtedly came to play, as they limited the Cowboys to 17 points, but so did the team’s starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian. The signal-caller completed 22 of his 32 passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns, and just one interception. After battling through training camp with Paxton Lynch for the starting gig, it was unclear how Siemian would play in his second season at the helm – a majority of people didn’t anticipate this kind of production, including myself.

Through two weeks, Siemian has the Broncos sitting at a record of 2-0, and will travel to Buffalo to play the Bills this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. PST.

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 1 is never indicative of how the season will go, but after another quality performance in Week 2, it’s fair to say Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is good.

Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Hunt was a player I continually heard about throughout Chiefs training camp. Whether it was his dynamic playmaking ability, or his strength in pass blocking, it was clear the former University of Toledo Rocket’s rise to the top of the depth chart was inevitable.

After showcasing his talents on Thursday Night Football against the New England Patriots, Hunt followed up his 246-yard, three-touchdown performance against the reigning Super Bowl champs, with 81 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and 28 receiving yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the defensive side of the ball, defensive tackle Chris Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. The 23-year-old Houston native totaled three sacks, four tackles, and one interception against the Eagles.

The Chiefs are a balanced squad, in all three phases, and in Week 3 it’ll be the Chargers who are tasked with stopping the undefeated team. Kickoff takes place Sunday at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., at 1:25 p.m. PST.

Los Angeles Chargers

It’s been a tough start for the Bolts and their kicker Younghoe Koo, after losing their first two games on a blocked field goal, and a missed field goal, respectively.

The Chargers are 0-2, and certainly didn’t expect to kick off the new season in the manner they did, but there’s plenty of time, and there are things to still be positive about.

Quarterback Philip Rivers has been slinging the ball, per usual, and been targeting a variety of receivers in the process. Running back Melvin Gordon has become a vital component in the aerial attack under the leadership of new Head Coach Anthony Lynn.

The Chargers opened up the year against a divisional opponent in the Denver Broncos, and will get another division rival this weekend with the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the team’s second home game at the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., and will look to rebound against an undefeated Chiefs team.