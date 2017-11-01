Air & Ground Matchup Report: Week 13 vs. New York Giants

The Silver and Black will host the New York Giants this Sunday, as they try to win back-to-back games.

In Week 12 against the Denver Broncos, the Oakland Raiders executed a well-balanced offensive game plan that proved to be successful on the ground, and through the air.

To get things started, quarterback Derek Carr sailed a perfect nine-yard pass to the left corner of the end zone for wide receiver Amari Cooper , as he scored the first touchdown of the afternoon. From that point on, No. 4 would go on to have an efficient day at the office. The former Fresno State Bulldog completed 18 of 24 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 136.3.

Part of the reason the passing game opened up was due to some vigorous running from running back Marshawn Lynch . While No. 24 didn’t have a ton of yards on the ground, he managed to do some damage and keep the Broncos defense on its heels.

Coming off of their win, the Silver and Black will host the New York Giants this week at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The Giants are currently 31st in average points scored (15.6), and 28th in offensive yards per game (295.9).

To this point in the season, veteran quarterback Eli Manning has been the one leading the way for the Giants, but the team’s Head Coach Ben McAdoo threw out a curveball Tuesday when he announced quarterback Geno Smith would get the start this Sunday instead.

Against offenses this season, the Raiders defense has an allowed 23.7 points for game, which is tied for 18th in the league. In his three career games against Oakland, Smith-led teams have averaged a total of 25.3 points, but he’s also thrown an interception in every game against the Raiders.

The Giants receiving corps have been decimated by injuries, and it will be Smith's first start for the team.