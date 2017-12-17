Air & Ground Matchup Report: Week 16 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Raiders are headed to Philadelphia for a Christmas night showdown with the Eagles.

The Oakland Raiders will have their hands full Monday night when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Christmas night showdown at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the Silver and Black enter the Week 16 matchup on the heels of a last-second loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles have won two in a row, and 11 of their last 12.

Even without the service of starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who was placed on Injured Reserve December 12, the Eagles still boast one of the best offenses in the NFL as they currently average 386.9 yards per game, good for third in the league.

One of the most impressive things about the Eagles offense in its balance, their 140.5 yard average on the ground is good for second in the NFL, and even without Wentz under center, quarterback Nick Foles stepped in last week, throwing four touchdowns in his first start of 2017.

Meanwhile, the Silver and Black’s 19th ranked offense will look to find a way to score points on a Philadelphia defense that has been stout all year, allowing on average just 309.2 yards per game.

One battle you should keep an eye on Monday night is Marshawn Lynch versus the Eagles front seven. While the Silver and Black rank just No. 25 in the NFL running the ball, Lynch has been incredibly effective since his return from a one-game suspension, but it’ll likely be tough sledding against the Eagles who allow a league-low 71.5 rushing yards per game.

Most NFL games are decided by the big guys in the trenches, so be sure to keep an eye on both team’s offensive and defensive lines to see who can establish dominance early on in the Christmas night clash.

