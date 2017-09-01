Air & Ground Matchup Report: Week 2 vs. Jets

Keep an eye on how Marshawn Lynch and the Raiders running backs take advantage of the Jets defensive front.

Here is this week’s FedEx Air & Ground matchup report for Week 2:

The Oakland Raiders offense came hot out of the gates, scoring 26 points in their Week 1 win over the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Derek Carr looked confident and in control managing the Silver and Black’s offense, and running back Marshawn Lynch certainly didn’t disappoint in his first official game as a Raider either.

Next up for Head Coach Jack Del Rio’s group is a Week 2 showdown with the New York Jets, who fell to the Buffalo Bills 21-12 in their season opener.

It’s no secret that when they’re firing on all cylinders, Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing’s group has the personnel to be one the most dynamic units in the NFL, and heading into Sunday’s clash at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, I’d expect to see a heavy dose of the Raiders trio of running backs in a commitment to the ground attack.

Why? The Jets will likely present some opportunities for the Raiders running backs to get rolling.

As of now, the Jets rank 30th in rush defense, allowing 190.0 yards per game, so with numbers like that, it stands to reason we’ll see a lot of Marshawn Lynch, Jalen Richard , and DeAndré Washington on the ground Sunday afternoon.

On the other side of the football, let’s see if the Jets can find wide receiver Jermaine Kearse through the air; the veteran wide out hauled in seven catches last weekend.