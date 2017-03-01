Assembling The Roster: How The 2017 Raiders Were Built

The Oakland Raiders are just a couple weeks out from the start of OTAs, let's take a look at how the roster was built.

The Oakland Raiders are in the midst of their Offseason Training Program, and just recently concluded rookie mini-camp.

With OTAs [Organized Team Activities] less than a month away, let’s take a look at how the 2017 Raiders were built.

NFL Draft (32)





Time and time again the phrase, “build through the draft and supplement through free agency,” has been repeated by General Manager Reggie McKenzie and Head Coach Jack Del Rio. Currently, a majority of the team’s roster has been constructed through the draft process.

The longest tenured Raider on the team is kicker Sebastian Janikowski, who was drafted by the Silver and Black back in 2000. The team has added quality talent through the draft in recent memory with the additions of defensive end Khalil Mack, quarterback Derek Carr, and wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Free Agency (23)





When you draft quality talent, you’re allowed the opportunity to lure more talented players to the team in free agency. Last season, the Raiders acquired linebacker Bruce Irvin, guard Kelechi Osemele, and veteran safety Reggie Nelson.

In their first seasons with the team, all three players made significant contributions at their position. This year, the Raiders added more offensive weapons with dangerous return man Cordarrelle Patterson and tight end Jared Cook.

Trade (1)





Running back Marshawn Lynch 2017

Possibly the biggest acquisition this offseason was the addition of running back Marshawn Lynch, who was traded to the Raiders from the Seattle Seahawks. Lynch is very familiar with the East Bay, as he’s a native to the city of Oakland.

Claim Via Waivers (1)





Cornerback David Amerson 2015

After making a huge impact on the roster in his first season with the Raiders, cornerback David Amerson signed an extension with the team prior to the start of Training Camp in 2016. The team claimed Amerson via waivers in 2015 and have benefitted from the fruits of his labor ever since.

Undrafted Free Agents (37)





Last season, several players from the Undrafted Free Agent pool made big impressions in their first seasons with the team. Most notably, running back Jalen Richard burst onto the scene with his explosive running-style and shifty nature out of the backfield.

At the moment, the team retains a total of 37 UDFAs, and is excited to see them compete throughout OTAs and Training Camp, which takes place in Napa, Calif.