Bridgestone Elite Performance Moment Of The Week: Preseason Week 4

Wide receiver Keon Hatcher's first quarter touchdown is this week's Bridgestone Elite Performance Moment of the Week.

Wide receiver Keon Hatcher wanted to leave a lasting impression on the Oakland Raiders coaching staff, and he certainly did just that with his outing Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

In total, the undrafted rookie played 63 offensive snaps (90%) in last night’s clash with the Seahawks, finishing the game with five catches for 48 yards and one touchdown.

“It felt real good,” said Hatcher of the touchdown, his first of the preseason. “Just a blessing to have an opportunity to be out there, trying to go put on and show what I got.”

Now, Hatcher – as well as a multitude of other Raiders on the roster bubble – will wait, counting down the hours until they find out whether or not they’ve made the team’s final roster.

However, regardless of what happens in the next 48 hours, Hatcher’s first quarter touchdown demonstrated the athletic potential he has, and it is this week’s Elite Performance Moment of the Week, presented by Bridgestone.