Bridgestone Elite Performance Moment Of The Week: Regular Season Week 1

Kicker Giorgio Tavecchio had been waiting for his moment a long time, and Sunday afternoon, when he finally got the chance, he took full advantage.

Promoted to the active roster just a day before the Oakland Raiders season opener against the Tennessee Titans, Tavecchio was exceptional in his first NFL regular season game, going four for four on field goal attempts, including a pair of 52 yarders.

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment for a very long time,” said Tavecchio postgame. “Special. I’m feeling gratitude, catharsis, there’s a kind of duality to the moment. You spend so much time waiting, hoping, imagining it, dreaming it, and then what it happens, it’s not necessarily anticlimactic, but you can’t be too caught up in the moment for what it means to you. In the end, this isn’t about me, this is about the Raiders playing the Tennessee Titans, and I’m just grateful I got the chance to contribute.”

With Sebastian Janikowski on the Reserve/Injured list, Tavecchio’s next chance will likely come in short order, Sunday afternoon against the New York Jets.

However, before we look too far down the road, let’s give Tavecchio his due; his third quarter field goal – into the wind – is this week’s Elite Performance Moment of the Week, presented by Bridgestone.