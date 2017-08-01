Bridgestone Elite Performance Of The Week: Preseason Week 3

Oakland Raiders linebacker LaTroy Lewis' fumble recovery for a 65-yard touchdown is this week's Bridgestone Performance of the Week.

If you didn’t know who Oakland Raiders linebacker LaTroy Lewis was before the start of preseason, you do now.

Through his first two games as a member of the Silver and Black, Lewis totaled five tackles, two for loss, and two sacks; opening some eyes in the process. Saturday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Lewis once again made his presence felt with a recovering a fumble jarred loose by cornerback Antonio Hamilton , and then running it back 65 yards for a touchdown.

The last player on the Raiders to score a defensive touchdown was reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack , when he picked off Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in Week 12 in 2016, and ran it into the end zone.

Lewis’ has flashed his athletic ability time and again throughout the preseason, and Head Coach Jack Del Rio seemed pleased with the defense’s effort Saturday.

“Defensively, we did a couple of good things,” said Del Rio during his postgame press conference. “We ended up playing a solid half against a good football team.”

The former Tennessee Volunteer will get another change in just a few short days versus the Seattle Seahawks to show what he’s capable of. While there were several highlight plays from Saturday’s preseason matchup, Lewis’ return for six is this week’s Performance Moment of the Week, presented by Bridgestone.