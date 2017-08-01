By The Numbers: A Look At The Oakland Raiders Roster

The Oakland Raiders have officially brought the roster to 53 players, here's how it breaks down.

Wide Receiver Seth Roberts

The Oakland Raiders 53-man roster is set, or at least for the time being. Saturday afternoon was the deadline for all 32 teams to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53, and while there were some surprises, the Silver and Black didn’t make too many changes to the group from last year.

With a healthy quarterback in Derek Carr , the team is looking to return to the playoffs in back-to-back years, and will look to do so with a little added firepower. Yes, running back Marshawn Lynch has come out of retirement to play for his hometown team, and leads the running back room with the young tandem of Jalen Richard and DeAndré Washington behind him, but there are several other positions loaded with talent.

In total, there are 25 players on offense, 25 players on defense, and three members of the “Kick Squad” in kicker Sebastian Janikowski , long snapper Jon Condo , and punter Marquette King .

Let’s take a look at how the roster breaks down at each position:

Offense

Quarterback – Three

Derek Carr has the keys to the offense, but it seems as though EJ Manuel has locked up the backup spot.

Running Back – Three

As mentioned previously, Lynch should be the feature back, but Richard and Washington can do some damage.

Offensive Linemen – 10

Highly regarded as one of the best offensive lines in football, this group featured three Pro Bowlers last year in Donald Penn , Kelechi Osemele , and Rodney Hudson .

Fullback – One

Jamize Olawale doesn’t get enough credit, he’s a versatile threat in the offensive attack, and a vital member of the special teams unit.

Wide Receiver – Five

Amari Cooper is looking to do big things in Year Three, and the addition of Cordarrelle Patterson adds a new dimension to the group.

Tight End – Three

Lee Smith isn’t just a blocking tight end, and I’m sure new addition Jared Cook can help enhance his receiving skills.

Defense

Linebacker – Six

Rookie Marquel Lee is looking to fit into a linebacker group led by veteran Bruce Irvin , who has made it a personal goal to try and reach 10 sacks.

Defensive End – Four

The reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year in Khalil Mack is looking to build on what’s been an incredible first three years of his career.

* James Cowser is listed as a LB/DE*

Cornerback – Six

The competition at the cornerback position continues to be one of the main stories on defense, and David Amerson is one of the bright spots in the group, it’ll be interesting to see how he does in his third season with the Silver and Black.

Safety/Defensive Back – Five

After dealing with injuries a majority of his rookie season, Karl Joseph looks poised for a big sophomore campaign.

Defensive Tackle – Five

Rookies Treyvon Hester and Eddie Vanderdoes impressed a lot of people in training camp, we’ll see if they can keep it going.

Special Teams

Kicker – One

Hard to believe Janikowski is entering his 18th season in the NFL, truly one of the best.

Long Snapper – One

Jon Condo is another long-tenured Raider, and signed an extension with the team this offseason.

Punter – One

The self-proclaimed “Kick Squad” President, Marquette King, is back to express his unique personality on and off the field.