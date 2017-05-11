Charles Woodson Posts Photo Showing Support To Marshawn Lynch

Running Back Marshawn Lynch

When news broke the Oakland Raiders had acquired running back Marshawn Lynch, the NFL universe went into a frenzy. Now, two weeks removed from the significant day, people are still buzzing, including Raiders legend Charles Woodson. Thursday afternoon, the former defensive back posted a photo to his Instagram account, expressing his excitement for Lynch to join the team. The Raiders have a rich tradition of players wearing No. 24, and Lynch will now be the next in line when he takes the field for the Silver and Black this season.

The photo included a Lynch No. 24 jersey and a caption that read, “I’m only posting this pic so I don’t get fined! Welcome to Nation!!”

While Woodson was on the roster, he wore No. 24, this year he’ll have another No. 24 to cheer for.

