Current NFL Head Coach Endorses Jim Plunkett For Hall Of Fame Nod

The Oakland Raiders are an organization rich in tradition.

From John Madden to Ken Stabler, Howie Long, and more recently, Charles Woodson, the Raiders have had some of the best players in league history don the Silver and Black.

The team is certainly well represented in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but current Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera believes there is one glaring absence, and it comes in the form of former Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett.

During a recent interview with the Talk of Fame Network, Rivera was asked to name one player not currently enshrined in Canton that needs to be, and the Panthers head coach didn’t hesitate in saying that player was Plunkett.

“He’s got tremendous career record numbers,” said Rivera, per Clark Judge of the Talk of Fame Network. “As you can tell, I’m a huge fan. I really am. I thought he was in the Hall of Fame for the longest time until I got in a discussion with somebody, and he said, ‘Aw, he’s not in.’ So I looked it up. And he’s not in.”

With two Super Bowls to his name, Plunkett certainly has the hardware to earn his way into Canton, but he has yet to be named either a semifinalist or finalist for enshrinement.

In addition to his two Super Bowls, Plunkett appeared in 157 games, throwing for 25,882 yards, and 164 touchdowns.

Plunkett is just one player on the list of worthy Raiders who have not yet been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, a list that features most notably Cliff Branch, Tom Flores, and Lester Hayes in addition to the Raiders former signal-caller.

