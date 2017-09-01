Defensive End Khalil Mack Rated As Pro Football Focus' Best Edge Defender In Week 1

Defensive End Khalil Mack

On the heels of his 2016 AP Defensive Player of the Year campaign, Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack wasted no time getting back to work in 2017. He might not have registered a sack against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, but according to Pro Football Focus, No. 52 finished Week 1 with the highest overall grade among all edge defenders.

Over his 64 snaps played, Mack had an overall rating of 93.0, which is 6.8 points higher than his AFC West foe, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. Keep in mind, the former University of Buffalo Bull pieced together a quality performance Sunday afternoon against PFF’s best offensive line in 2016. The Titans have a wealth of talent on their offensive line, and Mack made sure they remembered why he was crowned the DPOY last year.