Derek Carr And Amari Cooper Show Chemistry On 48-Yard Touchdown

Quarterback Derek Carr

The connection between Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Amari Cooper is electric, and lightning struck Saturday night when No. 4 dropped a dime to “Coop” down the sideline at AT&T Stadium.

In the second game of the preseason, Cooper flashed his footwork and lost a Los Angeles Rams defender right before he went up in triple coverage and high-pointed a pass from “DC,” leaving people in awe. Similar to that play, the former University of Alabama wide out lost his defender once again against the Dallas Cowboys, and Carr lost the television broadcast crew, as he pump faked to his right – throwing off the cameraman – before striking a streaking Cooper wide open for six.

“To hit Coop [Amari Cooper] on that ball, it is something we have wanted to do for a couple years now,” Carr said postgame. “To get the right look, the right play, all that. Just to show that we have that in our arsenal. Coop trusted me. He ran full speed. Everybody ran full speed, which makes defenders hold their landmarks. He was able to run it right. He made the play, he and the offensive line made the play.”

While we all know Cooper is a special player, and has all the talent to be one of the best in the league, he has high goals for himself as well.

“There is something to be said about making a big play at anytime,” Cooper said. “That is the type of player I think I am, and the type of player I want to be, you know, a big play guy. It was a good feeling.”

“AC/DC” will certainly be looking forward to bigger and better things come Week 1 of the regular season, when they travel to Tennessee to face the Titans at Nissan Stadium.

You can take a look at the second quarter touchdown, below.