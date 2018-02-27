Derek Carr Talks Fortnite With Other NFL Stars

AP Images/Ryan Kang

You don’t have to consider yourself a “gamer” to know about the rapidly-growing Fortnite movement, but for those of you who don’t know, the multiplatform online battle royale game allows 100 players to compete against each other in a last-man standing scenario.

The game has become an overnight phenomenon, and it’s gained the attention of Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who’s taken to Twitter on separate occasions to gauge how fans feel about the game. By doing so, No. 4 heard back from a lot of people, including Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman and Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl running back David Johnson.

Carr first discovered the game a week ago, and has become addicted.

Fortnite and PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, only on Xbox One) both have very similar gameplays, Carr created a poll on Twitter asking which is better.

Fortnite or PUBG? — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) March 4, 2018

The question prompted Sherman and Johnson, among others, to make their opinion known.

Fortnite DC — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

PUBG, I feel like a child playing fortnite. https://t.co/P4fN9dx88H — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) March 5, 2018

Fortnite offers different game modes for players to participate in: solo is you versus everyone in a free-for-all, duo is you and a partner teamed up, and squad is a total of four people on a team. Winning in each game mode is difficult, and there can only be one player, or team, remaining at the end of the game. Both Carr and Sherman exchanged how many victories they've notched in their belt.

It is smh. How many wins you got? — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

I got 81 squad wins and 5 Solos — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Personally, I've been playing the game for a month now, and have failed to register a single victory - seeing Sherman's win total is a shot at my gaming ego.

It seems a bit unfair that Carr and Sherman can be studs in the NFL, and at video games, but such is life.