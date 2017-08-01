Faith, Family, Football: The Derek Carr Story

Check out an exclusive look at the journey, experiences and values that have shaped Derek Carr into the quarterback he is today.

Since being drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft, Derek Carr has grown from a rookie quarterback with all the talent in the world, to a viable MVP candidate at the helm of one of the best offenses in football.

As they say, it takes a village, and the entirety of the Carr family has been instrumental in helping not only raise Derek, but turn him into the quarterback and the man that he is today.

Key to that growth are three pillars: faith, family and football.

The Carr family recently sat down exclusively with Silver and Black Productions to discuss those very pillars; you can check out what they had to say, below.