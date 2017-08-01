Five Observations From The Oakland Raiders Week 1 Depth Chart

Left Tackle
The Oakland Raiders are less than a week away from kicking off the 2017 regular season, as they’ll travel to Nashville to square off against the Tennessee Titans. When the Silver and Black take the field Sunday, the newest version of the Raiders 53-man roster will be on display, and is set feature some rookies in the starting lineup.
Tuesday the Raiders released the first depth chart of the regular season.
As the season continues to move along, the depth chart is subject to change, but as of now Head Coach Jack Del Rio and his coaching staff have declared who will dig their cleats into the grass first.
Let’s break down five notable observations from the depth chart.
1. Donald Penn is back at starting left tackle
The protector of quarterback
In 2016, Penn gave up only one sack to opposing defenses, and helped the Raiders offensive line become one of the best in football. According to Pro Football Focus, Penn ranked 12th among all offensive tackles last year in overall rating (86.3), and was 13th in total offensive snaps.
Not only will Penn be blocking for Carr this season, but his friend, and now teammate,
2.
When the Raiders unofficial depth chart came out right around the start of the preseason, the team’s fifth-round pick (No. 168 overall) Marquel Lee was listed as the team’s man in the middle. The former Wake Forest Demon Deacon has a unique combination of size and speed, standing at 6’3” and weighing in at 240 pounds.
During his four years at Wake Forest, Lee totaled 291 tackles, 41 for loss, two passes defensed, four fumble recoveries, and 14.5 sacks. Through his first three games in the preseason, Lee tallied 11 tackles and a fumble recovery, but didn’t play in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
As a rookie, he’s looking to learn from experienced defensive minds like fellow linebacker
3.
One of the Raiders biggest offseason moves was acquiring tight end Jared Cook, adding him to an already stacked receiving corps. In Week 4 of 2016, tight end
It’s no secret the team’s goal is to return to the playoffs after reaching the postseason for the first time in over a decade last year, and the hope is that Cook can help with that. If you followed the playoffs last year, it’s possible you saw his clutch play in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs against the Dallas Cowboys, as the former University of South Carolina Gamecock showed off the toe-drag with a reception down the sideline to set up the game-winning field goal.
Through training camp it was clear that Carr was targeting his new tight end quite a bit, and I’m excited to see what he does this year in his first season with the Silver and Black.
4. Defensive tackle
After missing Mini-Camp due to the NFL rule which keeps college players on the quarter system from participating in NFL activities until the end of the academic year, Vanderdoes came into training camp eager and ready to work. The former UCLA Bruin seemed to form a bond with Irvin and Mack quickly, and has performed well when partnered alongside them.
Similar to Lee, Vanderdoes was listed as the starter following the unofficial depth chart release a month ago, and remains the starter. While the Silver and Black had a dominant presence on the edge last season, the interior wasn’t as productive, and it’s possible Vanderdoes remedies that dilemma.
5. Marshall Newhouse and
Alexander came in as a seventh-round pick in 2016, and proved to be an important asset on the right side of the offensive line. Former Raiders Menelik Watson and Austin Howard were hampered by a slew of injuries throughout the year, and the former LSU product stepped up in the wake of their absence. To add more depth at the position, Newhouse entered the equation this offseason and signed with the Silver and Black with aspirations of helping the offense continue to thrive.
According to the depth chart, both Alexander and Newhouse are both listed with the first team, and it remains unclear who will be the starter come Sunday. The duo have both been standouts in Offensive Line Coach Mike Tice’s group, and will be worth watching as the season progresses.