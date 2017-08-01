Four Raiders Ranked On ESPN's Top 100 NFL Players List

Defensive End Khalil Mack

Through the NFL draft process, team’s hope to strike it rich with each pick, specifically with their early round picks. For the Oakland Raiders, they seemed to have hit the jackpot in back-to-back years after drafting defensive end Khalil Mack and quarterback Derek Carr in 2014, and adding wide receiver Amari Cooper in 2015.

While the draft is the considered the best way to build a team, free agency can certainly aid in that process. To further protect the Silver and Black’s franchise quarterback, the team acquired left guard Kelechi Osemele in free agency last season, and made a significant impact from the jump.

Aside from striving to reach the playoffs for a second consecutive season, Mack, Carr, Cooper, and Osemele share something else in common; they were each ranked within ESPN’s Top 100 NFL players list.

Here’s where each Raider ranks on the list:

Defensive End Khalil Mack – No. 7

Left Guard Kelechi Osemele – No. 37

Wide Receiver Amari Cooper – No. 42

Quarterback Derek Carr – No. 70

