From MMQB's Peter King, To LeBron James, Marshawn Lynch Had People Talking

When Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch broke out in dance on Sunday, it took the world by storm.

If you don’t have social media, or just live under a rock, you might not have seen Marshawn Lynch ’s dance on the Oakland Raiders sideline Sunday against the New York Jets. With 12:49 left in the fourth quarter, “Oakland”, by Vell (Feat. DJ Mustard) came on the loudspeaker, and as someone who’s deeply rooted in The Town, Lynch started busting out moves, which got the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum hyped.

Truly in his element, Lynch was thriving, and as he shook his dreads, the entire stadium was captivated, and couldn’t help but watch on the big screen. The fans weren’t the only ones who enjoyed seeing No. 24 get after it, some of his teammates commented on the moment after the game.

“I told him, next time I got you man,” said quarterback Derek Carr during his postgame press conference. “I told him I’m going to grow my hair out too, so we can have more fun.”

What a sight that would be, but in all seriousness, Lynch’s impact on the team and the city of Oakland is much greater than what he brings on the field. The former University of California Berkley Golden Bear hasn’t been on the team for very long, but he’s already doing things he never did in Seattle, according to linebacker Bruce Irvin anyway – who played alongside Lynch on the Seahawks.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him dance like that,” Irvin said Sunday. “He didn’t dance like that in Seattle. I guess because he’s at home, it’s the moment. I’m glad to see him having fun. It was a cool moment.”

When it was all said and done, Lynch’s moment went viral, and is still being talked about by a plethora of people, including big media outlets.

Here’s a look at what people are saying:

#Repost. Man I love this dude!! Straight up. #BeastMode #TownBitness A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Sep 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

MMQB’s Peter King: Did you see Marshawn Lynch, game in hand late, dancing on the sidelines like he was trying to win “America’s Got Talent?” Did you see the happiness? At one point in his dance, I looked down at the stands, and the people were swaying in unison, dancing with Lynch.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio: “It was exceptional (laughing). I was actually very inspired. I was going to go join him. I thought it was best if I just stayed back and continued to coach. It got me fired up. You can see the pure passion that he has. These are his people. These are my people. He played well. I know he was really happy to have his first game go like that. We got him in the end zone. He was rugged, and our team played really well. It was a great day for him.”

Tight End Jared Cook : “It’s dope. It was so dope. I’ve never seen nothing like it, and the fans embraced it, and they loved it. I’ve never seen nothing like it.”

“Bro that was one of the dopest things I’ve ever seen in my NFL career. Him just being himself, and just being able to be embraced by the home crowd, and everybody going crazy, and they love it. He just going in on the sideline, that’s one of the dopest things I’ve ever seen… ever.”

Cornerback Gareon Conley : “That’s the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. That was live.”

Left Tackle Donald Penn : “I’m just happy for him, he is just living the childhood dream. A lot of kids don’t get to live that. That’s just him being him, man. Marshawn is a good fun guy; you guys don’t really get to see that side of him. In the locker room that music comes on and he does the same thing so we use to it you know. I’m happy the fans got to see that excitement and stuff.”

Defensive End Khalil Mack : “Man, Marshawn is a character. I heard Bruce [Irvin] talking about it. He’s just out here having fun, loving the game, being at home, that song from Oakland, that’s him. He is Oakland.”