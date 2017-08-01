Game Notes: Oakland Raiders 13 Seattle Seahawks 17

The Oakland Raiders were unable to hold off the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, here are the game notes provided by Microsoft Surface.

Safety Shalom Luani

Here are the game notes presented by Microsoft Surface.

Raiders 13, Seahawks 17

The Raiders dropped their preseason finale to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 13-17 and finish exhibition play 0-4 in 2017.

The defeat extends the Raiders’ losing streak to three games against the Seahawks, with their last win coming in 2014.

Oakland now holds a to 4-12 record in the preseason against Seattle, as their all-time preseason record falls to 129-133-1.

Starters - Offense

WR Keon Hatcher

T Jylan Ware

G Jordan Simmons

C Ian Silberman

G Oni Omoile

T David Sharpe

WR K.J. Brent

WR Johnny Holton

QB EJ Manuel

RB John Crockett

TE Cooper Helfet

Starters - Defense

DL Jihad Ward

DL Denico Autry

LB Shilique Calhoun

LB Xavier Woodson-Luster

LB LaTroy Lewis

LB Nicholas Morrow

CB Antonio Hamilton

CB Dexter McDonald

CB Breon Borders

S Shalom Luani

S Anthony Cioffi

Game Themes

Raiders’ offensive line surrenders just one sack and totals six for the preseason, tied for sixth fewest in the NFL, and third in the AFC.

S Shalom Luani and CB Breon Borders both register interceptions for the defense, the first and second interceptions for the team this preseason.

Raiders WR Keon Hatcher scored his first touchdown to conclude the team’s longest drive of the preseason, a 14-play, 94-yard drive lasting 7:57 and led by QB EJ Manuel.

Raiders RBs George Atkinson III and John Crockett total 170 yards on offense (122 rushing).

Highlights

CB Breon Borders

In his first start of the preseason, Borders picked off QB Kenny Lawler at Oakland 6-yard line with 10:02 remaining in the second frame. Borders’ interception gave the defense a takeaway on back-to-back defensive series.

Borders finished with four tackles (three solo) in addition to his pass defensed and interception.

QB Connor Cook

On the Raiders first offensive series of the second half, Cook orchestrated a 6-play, 45-yard drive last 2:57 that culminating in a 34-yard field goal by K Giorgio Tavecchio to tie the game at 10.

Cook ended the game completing 8-of-19 passes for 88 yards with one interception.

QB EJ Manuel

Manuel connected with WR Keon Hatcher on an 18-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders on the board with 1:55 to go in the opening half.

The drive, a 14-play, 94-yarder that lasted 7:57 and cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-7, was the team’s longest of the preseason. On the drive Manuel completed 5-of-7 passes for 67 yards including a 6-yard run.

Manuel ended the night completing 9-of-14 passes for 85 yards and touchdown, earning a passer rating of 104.8.

S Shalom Luani

With 1:19 left in the first quarter, Luani hauled in his first interception as a Raider, picking off QB Kenny Lawler. Luani’s interception marked the defense’s first pick of the preseason.

Luani also added a tackle on special teams.

LB LaTroy Lewis

Lewis brought down QB Austin Davis for an 8-yard loss in the fourth quarter, forcing Seattle to punt.

Lewis finishes the preseason with one fumble recovery, one pass defensed, three sacks, four tackles for loss and one touchdown.

WR Keon Hatcher

Hatcher recorded his first touchdown by hauling in an 18-yard pass from QB EJ Manuel with 1:55 left in the first half. Hatcher’s catch also marked a preseason-long, besting his previous high of 15 yards.

Hatcher led the Raiders through the first half of play with 34 yards on three catches (11.3 avg.) with one touchdown.

Hatcher finished with a game-high five receptions for 48 yards (9.6 avg.) with one touchdown.

LB Xavier Woodson-Luster

On the final play of the first half, Woodson-Luster dropped QB Treyvon Boykin for an 11-yard loss. It was the team’s first sack of the night and his first of the preseason.

Woodson-Luster finished third on the team with six tackles (four solo), one sack and one tackle for loss.

Additional Notes

K Giorgio Tavecchio tied the game at 10-10 with 8:13 left to play in the third quarter after splitting the uprights from 34 yards out, culminating a 7-play, 45-yard drive lasting 2:57.

P Marquette King totaled four punts for 179 yards (44.8 avg.) with two punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

RB John Crockett finished as the game’s leading rushing, recording 62 yards on 17 carries (3.6 avg.) with a 24-yard long.

WR K.J. Brent recorded a preseason-high 55 yards receiving, which led all Raiders receivers, on four catches (13.8 avg.).