Giorgio Tavecchio Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Stat line: 4-for-4 on field goals, including two 50-plus yarders (20, 52, 52, 43), 2-for-2 on PATs and 5 touchbacks on kickoffs. Led both teams with 14 points scored in the Raiders’ 26-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
- Became the first player in NFL history to make two field goals of at least 50 yards in his NFL debut. Also became just the second player in franchise history to convert multiple 50-yard field goals in a single game.
- It marks the first time a kicker other than
Sebastian Janikowskihas kicked a field goal attempt for the Raiders since Week 17 of the 2001 season (Brad Daluiso).
- Tied for first in the league this week with 4 FGs made.
- Tied for first in the league this week with 100 percent FG percentage.
- Was the only kicker in the league who made two FGs of at least 50-plus yards this week.
- Tied for the league lead in points among kickers this week.