Giorgio Tavecchio Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Following his Week 1 performance against the Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders kicker Giorgio Tavecchio has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Stat line: 4-for-4 on field goals, including two 50-plus yarders (20, 52, 52, 43), 2-for-2 on PATs and 5 touchbacks on kickoffs. Led both teams with 14 points scored in the Raiders’ 26-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans.