Head Coach Jack Del Rio Breaks Down Week 3 Loss To Redskins

The Oakland Raiders fell to the Washington Redskins 27-10 Sunday night at FedExField.

With the loss, the Silver and Black fall to 2-1, and will now shift their attention to next week’s game against the Denver Broncos.

However, before the team officially turned the page to Denver, Head Coach Jack Del Rio held his typical, Monday press conference.

Here are the quick hits from his time at the podium.

While the team kept fighting throughout the game, they just couldn’t produce a spark when they needed one.

“We kept fighting. We were really looking for that spark. Probably pressing early in the game. Offensively, got out of rhythm. We threw, in the first four drives, two picks and two three-and-outs. We weren’t in rhythm, obviously. They executed. It really wasn’t anything overwhelming. They played some solid, basic coverage and we didn’t execute and they did. It’s just one of those days. It’s an opportunity to learn.”

Running back Marshawn Lynch only had six carries against the Redskins, and in a perfect world, Head Coach Del Rio would like to see that number increase.

“Well, when you have as many three-and-outs and you only take 50 snaps of offense, you can talk about all the things that you left on the drawing board that you would have liked to have gotten to. Certainly, there was a lot of offense that we had designed to get to, including touches for him, but 0-for-11 on third down says all you need to know. When you’re talking about, does your running back get a chance to run it as much as you’d like, when you’re 0-for-11 on third down you’re not going to get a lot of opportunities anywhere with your offense.”

While Sunday night’s loss stings, it’s now on to next for the Silver and Black.

“I think we all understand what occurred and we understand that there’s a challenge coming up this week. Each week, it’s about going onto next. I mean, we’re going to sit here and talk about it, we’ll talk about it a little bit tomorrow as we go through the ‘tell the truth Tuesday,’ but then after we do our corrections, we’re moving on. We’ve got our next challenge up in traveling to Denver. There’s no time to sit around and dwell on it. We’ll own up to it, we’ll make our corrections and then go forward.”

Del RIo broke down the play of rookie cornerback Gareon Conley .

“I think he was okay. I’m sure there were a couple things that he’d like to do a little bit better, but overall, he’s got a pretty good feel. He’s going to be a good player for us.”

He also gave an update on the status of wide receiver Michael Crabtree .

“I haven’t seen him. We’ll take a close look at him and make sure there’s nothing significant going on. I know the doctors cleared for him to travel with us coming back which was good. He took a good shot. It was a clean hit, a good shot. Crab’s a tough guy so I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”