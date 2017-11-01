Head Coach Jack Del Rio: "We All Have An Opportunity"

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Following Sunday’s 24-17 win over the New York Giants, Oakland Raiders Head Coach Jack Del Rio met with the media to recap the game. As is customary, Del Rio was back at the team’s facility in Alameda, Calif., to do one last synopsis of yesterday’s effort, as well as look ahead to this week’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are the quick hits from his media session:

Del Rio talked about wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson ’s contribution on special teams.

“CP stepping up, saying, ‘I can do this, I can help.’ [Special teams coordinator] Brad [Seely] saying, ‘Sure.’ We knew he was going to play a lot offensively, so we didn’t want to ask too much of him, but he thought he could do it and made some really nice plays for us.”

He complimented cornerback Dexter McDonald for his effort on Sunday.

“A couple of big plays in the game, for sure. I feel like ‘Dex,’ Sean [Smith], TJ [Carrie], the coverage has been tighter. We were just talking a moment ago about the rush and the coverage and when there is a little tighter coverage, you start holding it a little bit and then the sacks come. I think they go hand in hand. I think you see the uptick in sacks, I think you see players having tighter coverage and doing a better job. ‘Dex’ is in that group.”

Del Rio shared what adding linebacker NaVorro Bowman has meant for the team’s defense.

“He’s a good football player. He’s got experience. He’s had a calming influence. He loves to play. You feel him on gameday. He’s very much in control. I think he’s been a calming influence for some of our younger players.”

He discussed the current situation in the AFC West.

“It’s a good division, a strong division. It’s one that we’ve had, I would say, maybe a down year in terms of us hitting a little bit of a dry spell for a stretch, the Chargers hit a dry spell for a stretch to start the year, the Chiefs are in one now. We’re all good football teams and we’re all alive right now. We all have an opportunity.”

Del Rio was impressed with tight end Clive Walford ’s performance on Sunday.

“I thought Clive came up big. He’s the first guy I wrote down on here to talk about. He’s been patient all year. Obviously, it’s tough. We brought in Jared [Cook] and Jared has a big role. A lot of those things are things that Clive can do as well. Yesterday, called on him in a bigger role and he responded and had a nice game.”