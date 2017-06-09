Head Coach Jack Del Rio Wraps Up Fast Friday

Prior to the Oakland Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans, Head Coach Jack Del Rio concluded the team's week of practice.

Head Coach Jack Del Rio

Prior to the Oakland Raiders game against the Tennessee Titans, Head Coach Jack Del Rio concluded the team's week of practice with his media session.

Here's the transcript from his presser:

Opening Statement: "Fast Friday. Ready to go. Good week of practice. Excited to get the season started."

Q: Is Giorgio Tavecchio just for insurance policy?

Coach Del Rio: "Yeah, Giorgio has been added to the practice squad. He'll travel with us. We'll make sure that everything is good, so we're just covered that way."

Q: How does Sebastian Janikowski look?

Coach Del Rio: "He's been limited. He's available. We'll see as we get to game, so that's why he's questionable."

Q: What have you seen from Gareon Conley throughout the week?

Coach Del Rio: "Well it's good to have him back out and practicing. He was limited throughout the week. He's also a guy that we'll make a decision as we get closer to the game."

Q: When will you make the call on the kicker?

Coach Del Rio: "When we have to. Not until then."

Q: So Sunday?

Coach Del Rio: "Saturday at 4 [p.m.] we have to make a determination of who that's going to be. By then."

Q: What is it about Seth Roberts that he's able to show up in big moments?

Coach Del Rio: "You know, I'm not sure, but he's been involved in some big moments. Some big plays. Definitely against this team. Also, throughout the previous two years, he's been a big part of things that we do. Typically, when he's going well, the team does well."

Q: Do you pay attention to the weather and the potential Hurricane Irma coming up to Tennessee?

Coach Del Rio: "I'm definitely paying attention to the weather. My son is right there at Florida. It looks like a really bad storm. We're hoping that thing will take a hard right and get out in the Atlantic, but it doesn't look like that's going to be the case. We've got an eye on it. It's not going to impact us in this game. This is going to be something that arrives up in that area later in the week. So it's not going to impact this game. Certainly, you'd have to have your head in the sand to not know that there's a big storm out there and it's going to impact a lot of Floridians for sure."