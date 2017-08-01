Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Seattle Seahawks

Running Back
The Oakland Raiders fell to the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night 17-13, and while none of the starters saw the field, there were a handful of highlights to go around. Quarterbacks
The offense certainly had its moments, but so did the defense; let’s take a look at the highlights from the Raiders preseason finale.
Safety
Luani wasn’t the only player to get in on the action, as cornerback
Manuel connected with wide receiver
Linebacker Xavier-Woodson Luster gets to Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin for the sack.
Running back George Atkinson III strings together a few plays to help the Silver and Black move the chains.
Linebacker
Here are all the highlights from Thursday’s matchup.