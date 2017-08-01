Check out all the highlights from the Oakland Raiders game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Running Back George Atkinson III

The Oakland Raiders fell to the Seattle Seahawks Thursday night 17-13, and while none of the starters saw the field, there were a handful of highlights to go around. Quarterbacks EJ Manuel and Connor Cook both split time under center, and each made some throws that caught the attention of those in attendance.

The offense certainly had its moments, but so did the defense; let’s take a look at the highlights from the Raiders preseason finale.

Safety Shalom Luani has shown he has a nose for the ball, and he proved it again Thursday with an interception.

Luani wasn’t the only player to get in on the action, as cornerback Breon Borders hauled in the second Raiders interception of the night.

Manuel connected with wide receiver Keon Hatcher for an 18-yard touchdown.

Linebacker Xavier-Woodson Luster gets to Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin for the sack.

Running back George Atkinson III strings together a few plays to help the Silver and Black move the chains.

Linebacker LaTroy Lewis got in on the sack action, as he threw quarterback Austin Davis to the ground.

Here are all the highlights from Thursday’s matchup.