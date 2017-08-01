Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Preseason Game Against The Dallas Cowboys

Check out all the sights and sounds from the Oakland Raiders game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In Donald Penn ’s first game back at left tackle, the Oakland Raiders first team offense put on a show, specifically quarterback Derek Carr . In nearly two full quarters of play against the Dallas Cowboys defense, No. 4 threw for 144 yards, two touchdowns, boasted a completion percentage of 76.4, and finished with a passer rating of 140.3. While the signal-caller’s day was a bright spot for the Silver and Black, he wasn’t the only one who put his athletic gifts on display at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s a look at all the highlights from the Raiders third preseason game:

Running back Marshawn Lynch might have missed a season in the NFL, but he’s still stiff-arming opponents as if he never left.

Fellow running back DeAndré Washington showed off his burst with a solid 19-yard gain.

It didn’t take long for new Raiders wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson to haul in his first touchdown from Carr.

The “AC/DC” connection is growing by the week, and on Saturday, Carr hit wide receiver Amari Cooper for another great play.

After Carr called it a night, second-year quarterback Connor Cook had the opportunity to make some plays.

