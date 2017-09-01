Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Win Over The New York Jets

Here are the highlights from the Oakland Raiders 45-20 win over the New York Jets.

Wide Receiver Michael Crabtree

The Oakland Raiders were firing on all cylinders Sunday, as they hosted the New York Jets at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. The team as a whole played well from start to finish, notching six touchdowns, while limiting the Jets to two scores, and a pair of field goals. Quarterback Derek Carr looked poised and composed in the pocket once again, finishing the day with a rating of 136.6, three touchdowns, and 230 passing yards.

No. 4’s outing was stellar, but there were several other highlights from the afternoon; let’s take a look.

The Raiders signal-caller connected on one of many passes to wide receiver Michael Crabtree, with this one going for 26 yards.

Running back Marshawn Lynch runs angry, and he barreled through defenders on this 13-yard scamper.

Crabtree celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this week, and Sunday he celebrated his first touchdown of 2017.

In his NFL debut, rookie cornerback Gareon Conley showed why he was the Raiders first-round pick on this play.

It didn’t take long for Carr to find No. 15 for their second score of the day.

Second-year running back DeAndré Washington gets the first down after a 10-yard run.

With the first half coming to a close, Jets punt returner Kalif Raymond muffed the cpunt, which was recovered by Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton .

It’s only fitting “Beast Mode’s” first touchdown as a Raider came in front of his hometown crowd.

Running back Jalen Richard shows off his speed with a 39-yard reception.

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has wheels, no doubt about it, and Sunday he showed people why his nickname is, “Flash.”

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack recorded his first sack of the year on Sunday.

Richard displayed his burst once again, this time for a 52-yard touchdown.

To complete the hat trick, Carr found Crabtree in the end zone for their third touchdown of the day.

In true Marshawn fashion, No. 24 celebrated Crabtree’s third touchdown with some dance moves on the sideline.

Safety Karl Joseph has had a strong start to the season, and continued his progress in Week 2 with a sack on Jets quarterback Josh McCown.

Here are all the highlights from Carr’s impressive outing.

Check out the highlights from Lynch’s home debut as a Raider.

“King Crab” had a day, watch all his highlights over again here.