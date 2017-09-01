Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Win Over The Tennessee Titans

Wide Receiver
The Oakland Raiders came to play Sunday afternoon, all three phases got to work against a talented Tennessee Titans team. While many people had their eyes on the brute strength of running back
Before the Silver and Black hit the grindstone once again this week for their matchup with the New York Jets, let’s look back at all the highlights from yesterday’s action.
“Beast Mode” started off his career as a Raider with a handoff for 14 yards, shedding defenders in the process.
Tight end
Entering this season, wide receiver Amari Cooper added some muscle, and it benefitted him on this play.
On fourth down in the red zone, Lynch kept his legs moving, as he fought for a first down.
Crabtree got in the mix once again with a 17-yard reception.
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year
The connection between Carr and Crabtree is strong, and it was prevalent against the Titans.
Wide receiver
“Coop” has so many attributes that make his game outstanding, and one of them is speed.
No. 24 runs angry, and if you get in his way he’ll make you pay for it.
Watching Lynch play football is entertaining, so here are all his highlights from Week 1.
Here are all the highlights from Cooper’s impressive day on the gridiron.
Take a look at all the clips from the Raiders win.