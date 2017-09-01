Highlights From The Oakland Raiders Win Over The Tennessee Titans

Check out all the highlights and big plays from the Oakland Raiders victory on Sunday.

The Oakland Raiders came to play Sunday afternoon, all three phases got to work against a talented Tennessee Titans team. While many people had their eyes on the brute strength of running back Marshawn Lynch , as he plows through defensive lines, there were several key takeaways that led to the Raiders 26-16 victory.

Before the Silver and Black hit the grindstone once again this week for their matchup with the New York Jets, let’s look back at all the highlights from yesterday’s action.

“Beast Mode” started off his career as a Raider with a handoff for 14 yards, shedding defenders in the process.

Tight end Jared Cook hauled in his first reception from Derek Carr for a 22-yard gain.

Entering this season, wide receiver Amari Cooper added some muscle, and it benefitted him on this play.

Michael Crabtree has some of the strongest hands in the league, but he’s also able to make his defenders miss.

On fourth down in the red zone, Lynch kept his legs moving, as he fought for a first down.

Crabtree got in the mix once again with a 17-yard reception.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack might not have had a sack Sunday, but he contributed elsewhere.

The connection between Carr and Crabtree is strong, and it was prevalent against the Titans.

Wide receiver Seth Roberts comes to play when in Tennessee, and he made his first catch of the day Sunday count.

“Coop” has so many attributes that make his game outstanding, and one of them is speed.

No. 24 runs angry, and if you get in his way he’ll make you pay for it.

