How To Watch/Listen To The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Dallas Cowboys

Week 3 of the preseason is commonly known as the week when the starters get most of their run prior to the regular season. Saturday, the Oakland Raiders will be guests in “Jerry World,” as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Silver and Black for the clash on the gridiron.

After a late-game surge by the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Silver and Black fell 24-21, but will have the chance to rebound against the Cowboys. Head Coach Jack Del Rio wrapped up the Raiders practice Thursday by meeting with the local media, and while he was reluctant to share how long the starters would play for, he did note that they would see a decent amount of reps.

Oakland Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys

AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 26

5:00 p.m. PT

Television

KTVU/KICU (Bay Area)

KVVU (Las Vegas)

Play-by-play: Beth Mowins

Color Analysts: Matt Millen

Sideline: Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour “JT The Brick”

Radio

Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 95.7 The GAME/98.5 KFOX (Saturday’s game will be on KFOX 98.5 and 102.9 KBLX)

Play-by-play: Greg Papa

Color Analyst: Tom Flores

Sideline: Lincoln Kennedy

Spanish Radio

Flagship: KIQI 1010

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

NFL Game Pass

