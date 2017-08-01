How To Watch/Listen To The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Dallas Cowboys

Running Back
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly known as the week when the starters get most of their run prior to the regular season. Saturday, the Oakland Raiders will be guests in “Jerry World,” as the Dallas Cowboys play host to the Silver and Black for the clash on the gridiron.
After a late-game surge by the Los Angeles Rams last week, the Silver and Black fell 24-21, but will have the chance to rebound against the Cowboys. Head Coach Jack Del Rio wrapped up the Raiders practice Thursday by meeting with the local media, and while he was reluctant to share how long the starters would play for, he did note that they would see a decent amount of reps.
Don’t miss out on the action, and check out how to watch the Raiders game below.
Oakland Raiders vs. Dallas Cowboys
AT&T Stadium
Saturday, August 26
5:00 p.m. PT
Television
KTVU/KICU (Bay Area)
KVVU (Las Vegas)
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color Analysts: Matt Millen
Sideline: Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour “JT The Brick”
Radio
Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 95.7 The GAME/98.5 KFOX (Saturday’s game will be on KFOX 98.5 and 102.9 KBLX)
Play-by-play: Greg Papa
Color Analyst: Tom Flores
Sideline: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio
Flagship: KIQI 1010
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico
