How To Watch/Listen To The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Seattle Seahawks

The Oakland Raiders are just one preseason game away from shifting their focus to Week 1 of the regular season, when they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Prior to that matchup, the Silver and Black’s preseason finale will occur at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Seattle Seahawks, the former team of a handful of Raiders including running back Marshawn Lynch and linebacker Bruce Irvin , as well as defensive coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.

Lynch and Irvin won a Super Bowl together during their time in the Pacific Northwest, but it’ll be Lynch’s first time facing his former team since joining the Raiders. While the chances of “Beast Mode” taking the field on Thursday are slim, there’s plenty of other players to keep an eye on.

Here’s how to watch or listen to the final week of preseason action:

Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Thursday, August 31

7:00 p.m. PT

Television

KTVU/KICU (Bay Area)

KVVU (Las Vegas)

Play-by-play: Beth Mowins

Color Analysts: Matt Millen

Sideline: Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour “JT The Brick”

Radio

Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 95.7 The GAME/98.5 KFOX (Saturday’s game will be on KFOX 98.5 and 102.9 KBLX)

Play-by-play: Greg Papa

Color Analyst: Tom Flores

Sideline: Lincoln Kennedy

Spanish Radio

Flagship: KIQI 1010

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

NFL Game Pass

