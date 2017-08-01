How To Watch/Listen To The Oakland Raiders Game Against The Seattle Seahawks

Wide Receiver
The Oakland Raiders are just one preseason game away from shifting their focus to Week 1 of the regular season, when they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Prior to that matchup, the Silver and Black’s preseason finale will occur at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Seattle Seahawks, the former team of a handful of Raiders including running back
Lynch and Irvin won a Super Bowl together during their time in the Pacific Northwest, but it’ll be Lynch’s first time facing his former team since joining the Raiders. While the chances of “Beast Mode” taking the field on Thursday are slim, there’s plenty of other players to keep an eye on.
Here’s how to watch or listen to the final week of preseason action:
Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders
Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Thursday, August 31
7:00 p.m. PT
Television
KTVU/KICU (Bay Area)
KVVU (Las Vegas)
Play-by-play: Beth Mowins
Color Analysts: Matt Millen
Sideline: Nicole Zaloumis, John Tournour “JT The Brick”
Radio
Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 95.7 The GAME/98.5 KFOX (Saturday’s game will be on KFOX 98.5 and 102.9 KBLX)
Play-by-play: Greg Papa
Color Analyst: Tom Flores
Sideline: Lincoln Kennedy
Spanish Radio
Flagship: KIQI 1010
Play-by-play: Fernando Arias
Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico
