List Of Oakland Raiders Nominated To The 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame List

Take a look at the list of former Oakland Raiders nominated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 class.

Former Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores

Tuesday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame released its list of nominees for the Class of 2018. Among those to be named: former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Tom Flores who won two Super Bowls with the Raiders and was the first Latino head coach in NFL history, cornerbacks Eric Allen, Albert Lewis, wide receiver Randy Moss, defensive tackles Richard Seymour, La’Roi Glover, Greg Townsend, quarterback Rich Gannon who totaled 17,585 passing yards and 114 touchdowns as a Raider, running back Roger Craig, and guard Steve Wisniewski.

Of the 108 players nominated, 18 finalists will be decided on by the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee, which will come together on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minn., prior to Super Bowl XLII. The most recent member of the Silver and Black to be inducted was quarterback Ken Stabler in 2016, who threw for 19,078 yards, 150 touchdowns, and most importantly won a Super Bowl during his 10-year tenure with the organization.

If you’d like to vote for the Raiders named, follow the link here.