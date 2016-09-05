Matchup Report: Week 1 at Titans

Keep an eye on how Derek Carr takes advantage through the air and Marshawn Lynch and Co. on the ground during Week 1.

Here is this week’s FedEX Air & Ground matchup report for Week 1:

If you’re a fan of points, I have a feeling that you’ll enjoy the Oakland Raiders regular season opener this weekend against the Tennessee Titans.

Led by quarterback Derek Carr , the Silver and Black boasted one of the best offenses in the league last season – sixth in total offense to be exact – averaging 373.2 yards per game. In last season’s week 3 matchup, Carr threw for 249 yards and 1 touchdown through the air.

Now, with the addition of running back Marshawn Lynch as well as tight end Jared Cook , the hope is that the dynamic offense gets even more explosive in 2017 with Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing calling plays.

On the other side of the football, the Tennessee Titans defense ranked just 20th in the NFL, allowing 373.2 yards per contest.

With the defensive struggles that the Titans have had in recent history, be sure to keep an eye on how Derek Carr takes advantage of those mismatches through the air – and Marshawn Lynch and Co., do the same on the ground – in what will hopefully result in a Week 1 victory for the Raiders.