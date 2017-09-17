Oakland Raiders Host New York Jets In 2017 Home Opener

The Raiders return home to host the New York Jets. Here is this week's Game Preview presented by 95.7, The Game.

The Oakland Raiders will play in their home opener this weekend as they host the New York Jets at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT. Sunday’s game will mark the fourth time in the last five seasons that these two teams have played each other, with the last time coming in 2015, when the Jets visited the Coliseum.

DEPTH CHART | WATCH ONLINE ON DEMAND WITH GAME PASS



Here is the Game Preview, presented by 95.7 The GAME.

THE SETTING Date: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017

Kickoff: 1:05 p.m. PT

Site: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (1966)

Capacity/Surface: 56,057/Overseeded Bermuda

Regular Season: Raiders lead, 22-17-2

Postseason: Series tied, 2-2

The Raiders opened their 2017 campaign with a road victory over the Tennessee Titans, 26-16. Making his NFL debut, K Giorgio Tavecchio became the first kicker other than K Sebastian Janikowski to attempt a field goal for the franchise since 2001. Tavecchio connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including two 50-plus-yarders, in helping the Raiders to a 10-point win. QB Derek Carr returned to regular season action and posted a 114.3 quarterback rating on the afternoon, completing 22-of-32 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. RB Marshawn Lynch made his regular season debut for the club, making an impact to the tune of 76 rushing yards on 18 carries and helping seal the game down the stretch. WR Michael Crabtree led the team in receptions and receiving yards, posting six receptions for 83 yards. WR Amari Cooper put the first points of the year on the board for the Raiders, scoring a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Cooper finished with five receptions for 62 yards. WR Seth Roberts continued his clutch play in Nashville, hauling in a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the Raiders up 10. The defense was led by safeties Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson , who paced the team with nine and eight tackles, respectively, and each added one pass defensed. DE Khalil Mack was dominant at the line of scrimmage, adding three tackles (two in the backfield) for a defense that held the Titans to under 100 rushing yards. DE Mario Edwards Jr. and DT Justin Ellis shared a sack as well.

Following Sunday’s game, the Raiders will head back on the road for two games, traveling to Washington to play the Redskins in Week 3 and Denver for a matchup with the Broncos in Week 4. The Jets will head back to New York for their home opener against the Dolphins next Sunday.

GIORGIO TAVECCHIO



K Giorgio Tavecchio made his NFL debut for the Raiders, connecting on all four of his field goal attempts (20, 52, 52, 43). Tavecchio also led both teams in scoring, totaling 14 points after going 2-for-2 on PATs. He added five touchbacks on kickoffs.

• Tavecchio became the first player in NFL history to make two field goals of at least 50 yards in his NFL debut. He also became just the second player in franchise history to convert multiple 50-yard field goals in a single game.

• Week 1 marked the first time a kicker other than Sebastian Janikowski has kicked a field goal attempt for the Raiders since Week 17 of the 2001 season (Brad Daluiso).

• Tied for first in the league this week with 4 field goals made.

• Tied for first in the league this week with a 100 percent field goal percentage.

•Was the only kicker in the league to make two field goals of at least 50-plus yards this week.

• Tied for the league lead in points among kickers this week.

BROADCAST INFORMATION TELEVISION CBS Play-by-play: Ian Eagle

Color Analyst: Dan Fouts

RADIO Raiders Radio Network Flagship: 95.7 The Game

(Sunday's game will be on KFOX 98.5 and 102.9 KBLX)

Play-by-play: Greg Papa

Color Analyst: Tom Flores

Sideline: Lincoln Kennedy Spanish Radio Flagship: KIQI 1010

Play-by-play: Fernando Arias

Color Analyst: Ambrosio Rico

JETS SNAPSHOT



Overview: Head Coach Todd Bowles returns for his third season at the helm of the New York Jets, posting a 15-18 overall record. After earning a 5-11 record in 2016, the Jets dropped their season opener in Buffalo by a score of 21-12. With a young squad, Bowles aims to lead New York to its second winning season under his direction.

------------------------------

Offense: New to the Jets’ coaching staff in 2017 is offensive coordinator John Morton, who comes to New York following two seasons in New Orleans where he was the wide receivers coach for the Saints. Morton will work closely with former Raider QB Josh McCown. In his first start for the Jets, McCown completed 26-of-39 passing for 187 yards. Also new to offense is former Seattle Seahawk WR Jermaine Kearse, who led the Jets in Week 1 with 59 receiving yards on seven receptions (8.4 avg.).

------------------------------

Defense: Kacy Rodgers returns for his third season as the Jets defensive coordinator after helping his unit rank in the top five in rushing yards per game, third-down conversion rate and red zone scoring last year. Over his two seasons, Rodgers’ group has held opposing runners to just 91.1 yards per game, the third fewest in the league during that span. The Jets defense was highlighted last Sunday by CB Juston Burris, who picked off QB Tyrod Taylor at the Jets 8-yard line and returned it 48 yards. LB Darron Lee recorded one sack while LBs Demario Davis and Josh Martin were each credited with 0.5 sack in the loss.

NOTABLE CONNECTIONS

Pro Connections

• Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie (pro personnel assistant) spent two seasons with Head Coach Todd Bowles (college scouting assistant) in Green Bay from 1995-96, teaming up to win Super Bowl XXXI. Jets defensive line coach Robert Nunn (defensive tackles) also spent four seasons in Green Bay with McKenzie from 2005-08.

• Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing (quarterbacks) and Jets offensive assistant Jason Vrable (offensive quality control) spent one year together with Raiders QB EJ Manuel in Buffalo (2014).

• Raiders wide receivers coach Rob Moore (wide receiver) and Jets assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell (linebacker) played together in 1997 with the Arizona Cardinals. Moore was also selected by the Jets in the first round of the 1990 Supplemental Draft. He played five seasons for New York, recording 306 receptions for 4,258 yards and 22 touchdowns.

• Raiders running backs coach Bernie Parmalee played two seasons for the Jets from 1999-2000, appearing in 30 games and rushing for 220 yards on 54 carries and two touchdowns.

• Raiders special teams coordinator Brad Seely (special teams coach) spent one season with the Jets in 1994 and helped the team rank fifth in kickoff return average during his stay.

• Raiders offensive line coach Mike Tice (tight end), Jets tight ends coach Jimmie Johnson (tight end) and Jets Head Coach Todd Bowles (safety) were teammates with the Washington Redskins in 1989.

• Jets QB Josh McCown played for the Raiders in 2007, starting nine games for the club.

• Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch and LB Bruce Irvin played with Jets WR Jermaine Kearse for four seasons (2012-15) and made two Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII together to bring the Seahawks their first championship in club history. Jets G James Carpenter also played on the Seahawks from 2011-14, teaming with Lynch all four seasons and Irvin for three (2012-14).

• Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson was coached in the same capacity in Minnesota by assistant strength and conditioning coach Aaron McLaurin during Patterson’s rookie year in 2013, where Patterson earned a spot on the Associated Press All-Pro First Team.

• Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri (defensive line) coached Jets assistant head coach/inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell (linebacker) in 2003 with the Carolina Panthers.

• Jets offensive coordinator John Morton entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent and played two seasons (1993-94) with the Raiders as a wide receiver. Morton also spent eight seasons with the team’s coaching staff from 1997-2004, serving in the personnel department, as offensive assistant, offensive quality control coach, wide receivers coach, senior offensive assistant and the tight ends coach.

• Jets assistant defensive line coach La’Roi Glover played defensive tackle for the Raiders in 1996.

College Connections

• Raiders CB Gareon Conley and Jets LB Darron Lee played two seasons together (2014-15) at Ohio State, helping bring home a victory in the 2014 National Championship game.

• Jets assistant special teams coach Jeff Hammerschmidt coached linebackers at Cal Poly (2005), served as the special teams coach and linebackers coach at Stanford (2006), while also coaching linebackers at San Jose State in 2007.

• Raiders quarterbacks coach Jake Peetz (defense quality control) worked under Jets wide receivers coach Karl Dorrell (head coach) in 2007 with UCLA.

Hometown Connections

• Jets rookie WR Chad Hansen is from Fillmore, Calif., where he attended Moorpark High School and went on to play at Cal for two seasons (2015- 16). Hansen appeared in 20 games and totaled 111 receptions, 1,498 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Bears.