Oakland Raiders Host Special Guest For Week One Of Organized Team Activities

The Silver and Black are hosting an All-Pro wide receiver as a guest this week during the team's OTAs.

Calvin Johnson and Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore

The Oakland Raiders added yet another talented wide receiver to the mix this week, even though he won’t be strapping the helmet on and going to work.

All-Pro,and likely future Hall of Fame, wide receiver Calvin Johnson is taking up residence at 1220 Harbor Bay Parkway for the week, viewing practice as a guest of offensive coordinator Todd Downing.

Downing spent five seasons on the Detroit Lions staff early in his career, serving in a variety of roles, including offensive quality control and quarterbacks coach, and take a guess at who was the top receiver during his tenure there?

You got it. Calvin Johnson.

“Megatron” retired from the NFL in 2015, but before was all said and done, he had been named to six Pro Bowls, earned All-Pro honors three times, and finished with 11,619 receiving yards, and 83 touchdowns.

The Silver and Black will hold their second Organized Team Activity [OTA] Tuesday, and then wrap up the week of on-field work Thursday at their Alameda, Calif., facility.