Oakland Raiders Inactives Against The Tennessee Titans

Only 90 minutes until the Oakland Raiders kickoff against the Tennessee Titans, and the excitement level couldn’t be higher. After suffering broken fibulas on the same day in Week 16 last year, both Raiders quarterback
Here’s a look at the Oakland Raiders inactives:
Quarterback
Cornerback
Defensive Tackle
Safety
Fullback
Tackle
Tackle
Notables:
Rookie cornerback Gareon Conley will not take the field this afternoon for his NFL debut. The former Ohio State Buckeye spent the duration of training camp dealing with an injury that kept him from participating in football activities.
Also, with Connor Cook not suiting up this afternoon,
Here's a look at the Tennessee Titans inactives:
Defensive back Curtis Riley
Defensive back LeShaun Sims
Linebacker Josh Carraway
Linebacker Nate Palmer
Offensive lineman Corey Levin
Linebacker Kevin Dodd
Defensive lineman David King