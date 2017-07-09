Oakland Raiders Inactives Against The Tennessee Titans

The Oakland Raiders kick off the 2017 season against the Tennessee Titans, here are the inactive players.

Only 90 minutes until the Oakland Raiders kickoff against the Tennessee Titans, and the excitement level couldn’t be higher. After suffering broken fibulas on the same day in Week 16 last year, both Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota are healthy and ready to go. As young leaders on relatively young teams, Week 1 will serve as a good challenge for both sides, and should be a battle till the final whistle.

Here’s a look at the Oakland Raiders inactives:

Quarterback Connor Cook

Cornerback Gareon Conley

Defensive Tackle Darius Latham

Safety Keith McGill II

Fullback Jamize Olawale

Tackle David Sharpe

Tackle Jylan Ware



Notables:

Rookie cornerback Gareon Conley will not take the field this afternoon for his NFL debut. The former Ohio State Buckeye spent the duration of training camp dealing with an injury that kept him from participating in football activities.

Also, with Connor Cook not suiting up this afternoon, EJ Manuel will be the backup to Carr.

Here's a look at the Tennessee Titans inactives:

Defensive back Curtis Riley

Defensive back LeShaun Sims

Linebacker Josh Carraway

Linebacker Nate Palmer

Offensive lineman Corey Levin

Linebacker Kevin Dodd

Defensive lineman David King

