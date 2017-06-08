Oakland Raiders Lineman Kelechi Osemele Named One Of NFL's Most Indispensable Offensive Players

Adam Schein has put together his list of the most indispensable offensive players in the NFL, and one Raider made the list.

Offensive Lineman Kelechi Osemele

The Oakland Raiders have assembled one of the most potent offenses in the NFL, and General Manager Reggie McKenzie built up the unit in a textbook manner.

First, he found his franchise quarterback, selecting Derek Carr in the second round (No. 36 overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.

After that, he built up an impressive offensive line around No. 4 to keep him upright, a really impressive offensive line.

From left to right, there were Pro Bowlers – and players worthy of Pro Bowl designation – across the line, and even one First- Team All-Pro in 2016, Kelechi Osemele.

The physically hulking lineman was key to what the Silver and Black did offensively in 2016, so much so, that NFL Media Columnist Adam Schein just named “KO” one of the league’s most indispensable NFL players.

“The first-team All-Pro guard is a stud,” wrote Schein. “And when a kidney stone forced him to miss last December's game against the Chiefs, everything changed for the Raiders, with Oakland losing, 21-13. I picked Oakland to win that game. If I had known KO had been KO'd, I would've changed the pick. It's that simple.

Osemele protects Derek Carr -- and with Carr coming off injury, that's a huge deal. Now he will blow open holes for Marshawn Lynch . Buckle up!”

Osemele delivered a monster year in 2016, but give No. 70 credit, he’s stayed humble and appreciative of every accolade he’s received, and his recent accomplishment was no different.

