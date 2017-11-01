Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 13

Back in the win column.

The Oakland Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos Sunday 21-14, and defense was the name of the game for a majority of the afternoon. Behind a pair of Derek Carr touchdown passes, and a Marshawn Lynch rushing touchdown, the Silver and Black were able to fend off a late surge from Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian.

Prior to Siemian’s entrance in the third quarter, second-year quarterback Paxton Lynch started the game and had 61 total yards. With the Raiders leading a majority of the game, No. 24 saw a career-high in carries (26), and played an important role during the team’s 35 minutes and 54 seconds of possession.

Following the Raiders’ divisional win, let’s take a look at where they stand in the Power Rankings.

19 Bleacher Report

Last Week: 20

Division Rivals: Broncos 29, Chargers 13, Chiefs 18

Analysis: The Raiders are not out of the playoff race yet. They have enough offensive talent still that if they can get things clicking on that side of the ball, they can be dangerous. The big offensive plays have been too few and far between so far this season, though.

20 ESPN

Last Week: 20

Division Rivals: Broncos 28, Chargers 10, Chiefs 15

Analysis: Drops have been a problem in Oakland and the running game hasn't been as stout as expected, but at least Derek Carr is getting protection. The Raiders have allowed pressure on 16.7 percent of dropbacks this season, the lowest in the NFL.

17 NFL.com

Last Week: 21

Division Rivals: Broncos 28, Chargers 10, Chiefs 18

Analysis: Nice rebound for the Raiders, who find themselves not only in the thick of the wild-card race but one game back of the division leader with a head-to-head win over the Chiefs already under their belt. That's the first thing we learned in Sunday's win over the Broncos. Lesson 2: Never mess with a man's gold chain. Look, there's no way the Raiders make the playoffs last year without Michael Crabtree . The best way to characterize him this season, though, is absentee. Oakland needs him this week, especially with Amari Cooper in the concussion protocol.

19 Yahoo! Sports

Last Week: 20

Division Rivals: Broncos 25, Chargers 11, Chiefs 12

Analysis: The Raiders' season looked dead, but the AFC wild-card race is crazy. And so is the Chiefs' collapse. Oakland finds itself one game out of the last wild-card spot and one game out of first place in the AFC West. I'm not sure the Raiders have the defense to get it done (they won't play Paxton Lynch every week), but they're alive.

20 CBS Sports

Last Week: 20

Division Rivals: Broncos 26, Chargers 10, Chiefs 17

Analysis: Their season is alive after beating a bad Denver team last week. Now they have to build on that victory.

17 USA Today

Last Week: 18

Division Rivals: Broncos 27, Chargers 11, Chiefs 18

Analysis: Marshawn Lynch had season-high 29 touches and 111 total yards Sunday. Could be formula this team needs, especially with Michael Crabtree out.