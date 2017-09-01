Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 3

The Oakland Raiders are 2-0 for the first time in 15 years, which has them ranked high in the power rankings.

The Oakland Raiders are 2-0 for the first time in 15 years, and have totaled 71 points through two weeks, while allowing just 36 points. The offense and defense are leading a balanced effort on the field, but don’t forget about kicker Giorgio Tavecchio who has yet to miss a field goal or PAT.

Starting in Week 1, the Silver and Black found themselves in a majority of top 10 power rankings, and have steadily climbed towards the top through the first two weeks of action. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs have kept stride with the Raiders in terms of wins, and are a favorite among the power ranking voters.

In Week 3, the Raiders will travel across the country to face the Washington Redskins in a primetime showdown, in what should be an aerial battle between quarterbacks Derek Carr and Kirk Cousins. But before that gets underway, here are the Week 3 Power Rankings.

3 Bleacher Report

Last Week: 4

Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 22, Chiefs 2

Analysis: Yes, the Raiders defense did give up one long play to Jermaine Kearse, but you're not seeing wide-open pass-catchers the way you did a season ago. We're seeing young guys like Mario Edwards Jr. and Karl Joseph making plays.

5 ESPN

Last Week: 6

Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 24, Chiefs 2

Analysis: The Raiders have two wins, have yet to turn the ball over and have the best point differential through two games (plus-35). If the Raiders keep that up, there will be plenty more dancing for Marshawn Lynch this season.

2 NFL.com

Last Week: 4

Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1

Analysis: The return to Oakland, as a Raider, for native son Marshawn Lynch went off without a hitch Sunday, to say the least. Actually, the Raiders didn't really need their veteran power back against the Jets, as Lynch carried the ball just 12 times for 45 yards. But he got a touchdown, a dance and a lengthy break in while Jalen Richard and the rest of the team ran away with a 45-20 win. Oakland's defense, thought to be a factor that could drag this team down coming into the season, looks viable through two weeks. We'll see how the unit does after a long road trip to D.C. to face Kirk C.

5 Yahoo! Sports

Last Week: 7

Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 18, Chiefs 3

Analysis: Two games in, Derek Carr has a 126.5 passer rating. It’s early, but if you picked Carr to win MVP this season, you should feel pretty good about it.





6 CBS Sports

Last Week: 7

Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 21, Chiefs 3

Analysis: That offense is going to put up a ton of points. It must be nice to have one of the league's best offensive lines.

3 USA Today

Last Week: 3

Division Rivals: Broncos 4, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1

Analysis: We can't wait until Week 13 -- that's when Marshawn Lynch gets to engage Odell Beckham in what should be an epic dance battle.

5 MMQB

Last Week: 6

Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1

Analysis: N/A