Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 3

Starting in Week 1, the Silver and Black found themselves in a majority of top 10 power rankings, and have steadily climbed towards the top through the first two weeks of action. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs have kept stride with the Raiders in terms of wins, and are a favorite among the power ranking voters.
In Week 3, the Raiders will travel across the country to face the Washington Redskins in a primetime showdown, in what should be an aerial battle between quarterbacks
Last Week: 4
Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 22, Chiefs 2
Analysis: Yes, the Raiders defense did give up one long play to Jermaine Kearse, but you're not seeing wide-open pass-catchers the way you did a season ago. We're seeing young guys like Mario Edwards Jr. and
Last Week: 6
Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 24, Chiefs 2
Analysis: The Raiders have two wins, have yet to turn the ball over and have the best point differential through two games (plus-35). If the Raiders keep that up, there will be plenty more dancing for
Last Week: 4
Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1
Analysis: The return to Oakland, as a Raider, for native son Marshawn Lynch went off without a hitch Sunday, to say the least. Actually, the Raiders didn't really need their veteran power back against the Jets, as Lynch carried the ball just 12 times for 45 yards. But he got a touchdown, a dance and a lengthy break in while
Yahoo! Sports
Last Week: 7
Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 18, Chiefs 3
Analysis: Two games in, Derek Carr has a 126.5 passer rating. It’s early, but if you picked Carr to win MVP this season, you should feel pretty good about it.
Last Week: 7
Division Rivals: Broncos 7, Chargers 21, Chiefs 3
Analysis: That offense is going to put up a ton of points. It must be nice to have one of the league's best offensive lines.
Last Week: 3
Division Rivals: Broncos 4, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1
Analysis: We can't wait until Week 13 -- that's when Marshawn Lynch gets to engage Odell Beckham in what should be an epic dance battle.
Last Week: 6
Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 20, Chiefs 1
Analysis: N/A
Last Week: 3
Division Rivals: Broncos 3, Chargers 26, Chiefs 1
Analysis: Derek Carr and