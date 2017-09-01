Oakland Raiders Power Rankings: Week 4

Sunday night was a tough one for the Oakland Raiders, as they fell on primetime to the Washington Redskins. The Redskins limited a potent Raiders offense to just 10 points, and 128 total yards of offense.
Head Coach Jack Del Rio addressed the issues during his press conference Monday, and the team will try to get back on track this Sunday when they face a division rival in the Denver Broncos. Prior to the official start of Week 4, here’s a look at the Power Rankings.
Last Week: 3
Division Rivals: Broncos 5, Chargers 28, Chiefs 2
Analysis: This was an all-around bad game for the Raiders, and it goes to show one thing: While Oakland isn't likely to be intimidated by anyone anymore, learning to be a winner is still a process.
Last Week: 5
Division Rivals: Broncos 5, Chargers 27, Chiefs 2
Analysis:
Last Week: 2
Division Rivals: Broncos 11, Chargers 28, Chiefs 1
Analysis: The Raiders created much drama Sunday night ... Would they eclipse 100 yards? They did, with approximately one minute left in the fourth quarter, trying to scratch out a drive from somewhere near their own end zone. The offensive line was overwhelmed at the point of attack.
Yahoo! Sports
Last Week: 2
Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 31, Chiefs 1
Analysis: The Raiders got a little cute in their trip to Washington instead of being the more physical team to pound out a road win. Derek Carr and his receivers need to play better to open up the run.
Last Week: 6
Division Rivals: Broncos 11, Chargers 29, Chiefs 2
Analysis: That wasn't a good look at Washington Sunday night. They got ambushed and now play a big division game at Denver.
Last Week: 3
Division Rivals: Broncos 15, Chargers 27, Chiefs 1
Analysis: No one considered the Washington defense a brick wall prior to Sunday night, but Oakland's renowned offense managed all of 128 yards against it.
Last Week: 5
Division Rivals: Broncos 8, Chargers 26, Chiefs 1
Analysis: N/A
Last Week: 2
Division Rivals: Broncos 6, Chargers 31, Chiefs 1
Analysis:N/A