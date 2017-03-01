Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Named To Top 100 NFL Players List

Quarterback
The NFL is nearing the conclusion of its Top 100 Players list, and the Oakland Raiders have seen left guard
Following an impressive 2016 campaign, quarterback Derek Carr comes in as the No. 11 player in the league. For someone who is about to enter their fourth season in the NFL that’s awfully impressive, but what’s most notable is Carr’s jump from year to year. After his rookie campaign, the former Fresno State Bulldog remained unranked, but his sophomore season propelled him into the Top 100 as the No. 100 player. In a matter of a season, Carr moved up 89 spots, not bad.
Prior to breaking his leg in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, Carr had thrown for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns, completed 63.8 percent of his passes, and limited his interceptions to six.
Following the announcement, one of Carr’s wide receivers,
Well-deserved, DC! @derekcarrqb https://t.co/r2JiXd2ySS— Seth Roberts (@SethTRoberts) June 20, 2017
Top 5 top 5 top 5 https://t.co/6Bx46hCRh9— Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 20, 2017
Take a look at the clip from the NFL’s countdown below.