Oakland Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Named To Top 100 NFL Players List

Quarterback Derek Carr

The NFL is nearing the conclusion of its Top 100 Players list, and the Oakland Raiders have seen left guard Kelechi Osemele (No. 95) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (No. 53) already named to the illustrious group. Prior to the start of the 2016 season, defensive end Khalil Mack ranked No. 13, which was the highest a Raider had ever been placed on the list, but following the reveal of last night’s release featuring players 20-11, that record has changed, at least for the time being.

Following an impressive 2016 campaign, quarterback Derek Carr comes in as the No. 11 player in the league. For someone who is about to enter their fourth season in the NFL that’s awfully impressive, but what’s most notable is Carr’s jump from year to year. After his rookie campaign, the former Fresno State Bulldog remained unranked, but his sophomore season propelled him into the Top 100 as the No. 100 player. In a matter of a season, Carr moved up 89 spots, not bad.

Prior to breaking his leg in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts, Carr had thrown for 3,937 yards, 28 touchdowns, completed 63.8 percent of his passes, and limited his interceptions to six.

Following the announcement, one of Carr’s wide receivers, Seth Roberts , took to Twitter to congratulate No. 4 on his most-recent accolade, along with Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who played with Carr at Fresno State.

Top 5 top 5 top 5 https://t.co/6Bx46hCRh9 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 20, 2017

Take a look at the clip from the NFL’s countdown below.