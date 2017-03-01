Oakland Raiders Running Back Marshawn Lynch Tops NFL Jersey Sales List

Marshawn Lynch had the top selling jersey in the NFL for the month of May, according to NFL Shop.

Running Back Marshawn Lynch

Marshawn Lynch hasn’t played a meaningful football game in over a year, but if anything, his year-long retirement from the NFL has only drummed up more excitement for his return home to the Oakland Raiders.

Prior to his hiatus, Lynch was one of the more captivating players in the league, both on and off the field, and his homecoming has reignited interest in No. 24, so much so that he had the top selling jersey in the NFL for the month of May, according to NFL Shop.

Lynch topped the charts in just his first full month back on an NFL roster, after the Raiders acquired him via trade from the Seattle Seahawks on April 26.

Notable players who are currently behind Lynch on the top selling jerseys list are New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lynch isn’t the only Raider to make it on the list either, as quarterback Derek Carr , and defensive end Khalil Mack checked in at No. 6 and No. 15 respectively.

You can check out the full list, here.

Also, you can buy your very own Marshawn Lynch jersey, here.