The Silver and Black have named the following four players captains for the 2017 regular season.

The more things change, the more they stay the same; well, at least as far as the Oakland Raiders player leadership is concerned.

In 2016, the Silver and Black had four captains – quarterback Derek Carr , center Rodney Hudson , safety Reggie Nelson , and defensive end Khalil Mack – and following the team’s recent vote, each of the four will return to their posts in 2017.

The Raiders open the regular season this Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans.