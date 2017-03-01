Oakland Raiders Wrap Up Second Week Of Organized Team Activities

It was a busy week for the Silver and Black, as they held three more of their 10 allotted Organized Team Activities.

It was a busy week for the players and coaches of the Oakland Raiders, as the Silver and Black continued progressing through the Offseason Workout Program, holding their second week of Organized Team Activities [OTAs].

The team held its fourth, fifth, and sixth OTA session this week, wrapping up their week of on-field work Friday afternoon at the team’s Alameda, Calif., facility.

The Silver and Black will hold their final four OTAs next week, and will then wrap up the Offseason Workout Program with a three-day Mandatory Minicamp beginning June 13.

However, before we look too far down the road, let’s recap what happened this week during the second week of OTAs.

Derek Carr Looks Ahead To 2017

Pick a metric, any metric really, and it will show you that Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was unequivocally better in 2016 than he was the year previous.

His completion percentage was up, improving from 61.1 to 63.8, and his six interceptions were seven fewer than the 13 he threw in his second season as an Oakland Raider.

Had his season not been cut short due to injury Week 16, No. 4 would have also likely set a career best in completions, and passing touchdowns as well. Heck, the man was a viable MVP candidate before that fateful play in the third quarter of the Raiders eventual Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

That steady improvement from year to year has become one of Carr’s calling cards, and headed into 2017 – and healthy once again – the Silver and Black’s starting quarterback is hoping that this year will yield similar improvements between the hash marks.

Todd Downing Heads To The Podium

For the next several months – really until the 2017 football season comes to an end – there will be one question that Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing will try to answer. How do you take something good and make it great?

Downing was promoted to offensive coordinator in January, and the Raiders unit he inherits finished 2016 as one of the best offenses in the league.

Captained by quarterback Derek Carr, the Raiders were the sixth-ranked offense in the NFL, totaling just under 6,000 total yards, en route to putting up 416 points by the conclusion of the regular season.

With Carr, who’s quickly making the case that he’s one of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, as well as a dynamic group of playmakers, Downing admittedly won’t be looking to recreate what the Silver and Black do offensively. Instead, he’ll just be looking to tweak small things, and keep the Raiders offense rolling.

Jared Cook Talks About Joining the Silver and Black

The Raiders were active in free agency once again this offseason, adding depth to both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, and one of the big weapons General Manager Reggie McKenzie brought in on offensively was veteran tight end Jared Cook.

Cook spent 2016 with the Green Bay Packers, enjoying a quality campaign with Aaron Rodgers and Co., and Tuesday afternoon he stood at the podium, and elaborated on why he eventually decided to sign with the Silver and Black.

