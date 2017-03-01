Oakland Raiders Wrap Up Three-Day Mini-Camp, Conclude Offseason Workout Program

The Oakland Raiders Offseason Workout Program is now in the rearview mirror, meaning that the team is officially on its summer break.

The 2017 NFL Draft is in the books.

Organized Team Activities are in the books, and as of Thursday afternoon, so is Mandatory Mini-Camp.

The Oakland Raiders Offseason Workout Program is now in the rearview mirror, meaning that the team is officially on its summer break.

The next time the entire 90-man roster will be together will be in late July when the team reports to training camp, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s recap the Raiders three-day, Mandatory Mini-Camp.

Day 1

The first day of Mini-Camp featured some big plays from wide receiver Amari Cooper , and showed just how many offensive weapons Derek Carr is going to have at his disposal in 2017.

While the execution on the field Tuesday afternoon certainly wasn’t perfect, it did provide Head Coach Jack Del Rio and his staff plenty of teachable moments throughout the two-plus-hour session.

Following the day’s work, Del Rio and Carr headed to the podium, as did two of the team’s young running backs, Jalen Richard and DeAndré Washington .

Day 2

The Silver and Black were back on the field Wednesday afternoon, and Day 2 of Mandatory Mini-Camp turned out to be a big day for newly-acquired wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson .

Patterson signed with the Silver and Black in free agency, and was thought of primarily as a dynamic return man.

That’s no slight to “CP” either; throughout his young career he’s established himself as an elite returner and special teams players, and he no doubt has the credentials to back it up. However, this week, he showed that he can also be a valuable, explosive player on the offensive side of the football, but regardless of what he’s asked to do, Patterson is looking forward to contributing in his first season as a Raider.

After Wednesday’s session wrapped, Patterson held his first press conference with the local media, as did special teams coordinator Brad Seely, and the ever-entertaining Sebastian Janikowski .

Day 3

The Silver and Black wrapped up Mandatory Mini-Camp Thursday with an abbreviated session that became even shorter after Del Rio wrapped up the day’s work 15 minutes ahead of schedule.

On the last day of Mandatory Mini-Camp, it became quite clear that the team was more concerned about the start of training camp than they were the final day of the Offseason Workout Program.

While the starters went through warm ups and individual drills, during the team sessions of practice, they were held out of work, instead letting the second and third units get a majority of the reps instead, a move done very much by design, according to Head Coach Jack Del Rio.

“Really wanted to focus on the second and third group to get the majority of the work, which they did,” explained Del Rio. “It was a good way to wrap up the offseason for us.”

After practice ended, and before the players left the facility, both defensive end Khalil Mack and safety Karl Joseph addressed the media, sharing their thoughts from the Offseason Workout Program.

