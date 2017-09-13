Quarterback Derek Carr: "I Expect It To Be Loud"

Quarterback Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had an efficient game against the Tennessee Titans, and will look to have a similar outing against the New York Jets at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum this Sunday. Wednesday afternoon, the Raiders signal-caller was focused on the task at hand, and seemed eager for this weekend’s bout, when he took the podium for his weekly press conference.

Here are the quick hits from his media session:

No. 4 talked about what challenges the Jets will present this Sunday.

“They have really talented players. Their front is very active, a very physical front seven. On the back end, they’ve got two young guys but they don’t play like it. They’re really aggressive, intense, emotional players which is awesome. You love to see that in the young guys coming up. So many times nowadays you don’t see that, so it’s good to see.”

Carr highlighted why he’s been able to gel with his new tight end, Jared Cook .

“Not only is he a great player, we all saw the catches and speed and he can block and all those things, but in that locker room he is one of the coolest people to sit by and talk to. That’s the kind of people, as you guys have seen, that Mr. [Reggie] McKenzie and Coach [Jack] Del Rio have brought in. They’re not only talented, but they’re good dudes. They’re fun to be around. I think that’s where it started with Jared.”

He shared what it’s like to play in front of Raider Nation, and what he expects when they take the field this weekend for the home opener.

“Loud. Hopefully we’ll be able to be excited and then get quiet again real quick for the offense. I love our fans and I’m happy that they have someone that’s homegrown that gets to play in front of them. Like him, like TJ [Carrie], a couple other guys. It’s so cool for him coming home. I expect it to be loud.”

Carr recapped his touchdown pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper , and the feeling he felt after scoring.

It’s always nice to throw an easy pass and let it go for a touchdown. Those are always fun, but I think the way that I feel about it, is I just feel comfortable throwing him any route, whether it’s him coming in the middle, on the outside, deep, short, I think that he’s worked his tail off in proving to myself that he can really do it all.”

He talked about the depth at running back, and his trust in each of the team’s trio of backs.

“Although Marshawn [Lynch] is our starter and sometimes he’s not in there, those other guys come in and we’re not going to change what we do. We’re going to play football. We have to be able to do that if we want to be able to compete each and every week with all these good teams.”