Quick Hits: Raiders Tackle David Sharpe Talks Transition To The Pros

Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

The Oakland Raiders officially kicked off Organized Team Activities this week, but prior to them beginning, rookie offensive lineman David Sharpe appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio to discuss his experience with the team thus far. He also chatted with radio personalities Alex Marvez and Zig Fracassi about the transition from a college playbook to the pros, and how he is soaking up all the knowledge he can.

Here are the quick hits from his time on the air:

Sharpe discussed his initial reaction to joining the team, and what he has experienced so far.

“It was crazy. Just coming in and being coached, and meeting all these new faces, and being able to compete against some of the best, it was a great experience. Rookie Mini-Camp went really good, definitely got into the playbook, learned some great things, [offensive line] Coach [Mike] Tice is a great coach, and definitely looking to improve.”

He talked about his progression in understanding the playbook.

“[The] playbook is much tougher, just going in helmets and shorts, you still have to go like you’re in pads. It’s definitely a faster tempo, and learning the playbook was a little difficult, it’ll be easy as we move forward to training camp.”

Sharpe shared that he’s excited to join a team that’s hungry to succeed.

“Coming into a team that just wants to win, so they’re definitely looking for guys that want to help the team win, right now. Marshawn [Lynch] signing, and all those guys want to win, you know he came back for a reason, so they want to win right now.”

The former Florida Gator broke down what it’s like switching from left tackle to right tackle.

“It’s a little different, just switching legs, footwork, everything. Just remembering you’re on the right side now, I was on the left side for so long, but just remembering you’re on the right side, and a little technique and footwork, those first steps coming off the ball. Things like that, it’s a little different, and it’s coming though.”

While Sharpe hasn’t been a Raider for long, he’s already taking notes from some established veterans.