Quick Hits: Todd Downing And Ken Norton, Jr., Talk Preparation

Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing & Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.

The Oakland Raiders have had strong outputs on both offense and defense through the first two weeks of action. Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing has put the offense in positions to succeed, and after Week 2 the Raiders currently have the highest scoring offense in the league (35.5 PPG). Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.’s group has pieced together some solid performances in back-to-back weeks as well.

Thursday, the pair of coordinators spoke with the media about the challenges they’ll face this Sunday with the Washington Redskins.

Here are the quick hits from their pressers:

Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing:

The Raiders play-caller talked about the work ethic and demeanor of right tackle Marshall Newhouse .

“He’s the definition of a pro. A guy that can bounce around that much and play at the high level that he’s played at, that’s a really impressive thing to do. Especially in a new offense, having to pick up new terminology. The underrated things sometimes is the communication with the guys next to you. He’s done a nice job of ramping that up each week and getting used to the guys that he has to talk to and be in communication with. We’ve been really, really pleased with what he’s done.”

Downing praised the offensive line for being the foundation and key to their success.

“It’s impossible to do anything we do offensively without those guys, all five of them up front. They are the straw that stirs the drink around here. We’re really fortunate to have them. The interior three, in particular, bring such a unique skill set and play at such a high level. In my opinion, they’re all the best at their position in the league.”

He shared how quarterback Derek Carr has done changing play calls at the line of scrimmage.

“I think he’s done a nice job. And we’re not trying to make it a scenario where every play he’s walking up to the line of scrimmage and has to evaluate something. We want to him to be able to go play fast. It’s probably not as frequent as it may seem, but when he does have those opportunities, he’s really done a nice job of helping us out. As I told him, if he sees something that makes me look like a better play caller, have at it.” (laughter)

Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr.:

Norton spoke about the progression of safety Karl Joseph and his production on the field.

“If you watch him closely, I’m sure you have, you see his development has been really, really nice. He was very active last week. He’s really good close to the line of scrimmage. He’s a really good tackler in the open field. He also plays well on the back end. I think his development is right on time right now.”

He commented on rookie cornerback Gareon Conley ’s NFL debut against the New York Jets, and what he saw.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to get Gareon on the field. Very unfortunate that he wasn’t available to us early in the camp. Seeing him and his length, his ability, and being on the stage for the first time, the way he responded and the way he played and the way the guys and the players really rallied around him. He wasn’t doing it by himself. It was an entire defensive unit working together. Really, really good to see a young player start off really good like that because it’s really good for his confidence.”