Raiders Announce Official Las Vegas Media Partnerships With KVVU FOX5 TV And Beasley Media Group

ALAMEDA, Calif. - The Raiders have selected KVVU FOX5 TV and Beasley Media Group as the team’s official broadcast partners in Las Vegas, the club announced Thursday.

“The Raiders are proud to announce exclusive media partnerships with both KVVU FOX5 TV and Beasley Media Group, Inc.,” said Raiders President Marc Badain. “The passion of Raider Nation is unrivaled and we look forward to working with both FOX5 and Beasley to bring exclusive and captivating Raiders content and coverage to Southern Nevada.”

FOX5 will be the exclusive television rights holder for the Raiders starting in 2017 and running through 2019. With the partnership agreement, FOX5 will have the exclusive rights to all Raiders preseason games not televised by a national network partner. Games will be produced by Silver and Black Productions, the Raiders’ Emmy® Award winning in-house media operation. FOX5 will also air the Silver and Black Show, a weekly program entering its 19th season, providing a comprehensive look ahead at the week’s upcoming matchup with exclusive player and coach interviews and in-depth features.

Beginning with the team’s visit to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Aug. 12, FOX5 will broadcast all four preseason games during the upcoming 2017 campaign. The Raiders will then host the Los Angeles Rams on Aug. 19 before traveling to face the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26. The Silver and Black wrap up the preseason slate at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 31.

Veteran announcer Beth Mowins returns to handle the play-by-play duties for Raiders preseason games. Mowins is in her third season with the Silver and Black and will soon become the first woman to call a Monday Night Football game, handling play-by-play for the second half of the opening weekend doubleheader. Mowins will be joined in the broadcast booth by former Raider and veteran television commentator Matt Millen. Also returning to the telecasts are Nicole Zaloumis and JT the Brick to handle hosting and sideline reporting.

“The FOX5 team is honored to be named the official television partner of the Raiders,” said Todd Brown, Vice President/General Manager of KVVU FOX5 TV. “This historical move to Las Vegas brings an excitement to our city that is unmatched. We look forward to working side by side the Raider organization as we help them transition to the Entertainment Capital of the World. FOX5 will lead the charge in building a large Las Vegas fan base and bringing our viewers the most up-to-date Raider news, preseason games and events.”

Beasley Media Group enters into a two-year deal as the Las Vegas flagship radio partner for the Raiders. Beasley Media Group with two of their stations, 102.7 THE COYOTE, KCYE-FM and KDWN-720 AM will cover preseason and regular season games beginning with the 2017 season. The agreement with Beasley Media Group was negotiated by Compass Media Networks, who will continue to exclusively manage, produce, and distribute all audio broadcasts of The Raiders. Coverage is heard locally in Las Vegas on 102.7 The Coyote, KCYE-FM & AM KDWN-720 AM and via a terrestrial network of AM and FM station

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named the official Las Vegas flagship radio partner of the Raiders,” said Brian Beasley, Executive Vice president and Chief Operating Officer at Beasley Media Group. “Our five radio properties are the perfect fit as the team makes NFL history with its exciting new move to Las Vegas. The Beasley Media Group team is committed to providing the team and our listeners with the very best sports programming and entertainment experience possible.”

Greg Papa, the voice of the Raiders, will again team with former Raiders quarterback, head coach and assistant coach Tom Flores to call the action. Former Raiders Pro Bowl tackle Lincoln Kennedy will provide sideline analysis.

KVVU FOX5 TV is Southern Nevada’s leading source for local news, sports, entertainment, weather and traffic. This award-winning FOX affiliate station is located in Henderson and owned by Meredith (www.meredith.com), one of the nation's leading media and marketing companies with businesses centering on television broadcasting, magazine and book publishing, integrated marketing and interactive media. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 markets – including Atlanta, Phoenix, St. Louis and Portland – and 13 in the Top 50. Meredith's stations produce 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations.

Beasley Media Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., which owns and operates 63 stations (45 FM and 18 AM) in 15 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. Approximately 19 million consumers listen to Beasley radio stations weekly over-the-air, online, on smartphones and tablets and engage with the Company’s brands and personalities through digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, text, apps and email. For more information, please visit www.bbgi.com