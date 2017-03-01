Raiders Defensive Tackle Eddie Vanderdoes: "I'm Going To Add To The Interior Rush Of This Team"

Rookie defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes wasn't allowed to go through the Raiders Offseason Workout Program, but he's now counting down the days until training camp.

Defensive Tackle Eddie Vanderdoes

It turns out Eddie Vanderdoes III was right.

While young Eddie IV was growing up in Auburn, Calif., playing youth and prep football before ultimately committing to UCLA, his dad always told him one thing; son, you’re going to eventually wear the Silver and Black.

“My dad always told me, ‘you’re going to go to the Raiders one day, you’re going to go to the Raiders one day,’” recounted Vanderdoes IV. “He would always tell me that, so it’s just kind of funny that what he said came true.”

The elder Vandoerdoes’ prophecy did indeed come true, as the Oakland Raiders selected Eddie in the third round (No. 88 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft in an effort to bolster the team’s interior defensive line.

Standing at 6’4” and tipping the scales north of 300 pounds, Vanderdoes boasts prototypical NFL size, but his career as a Bruin, where he was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2016, also showed that he had the skillset to transition his game to the NFL as well.

“You’re going to get a hardnosed, tough player,” Vanderdoes said when describing what he brings to the table. “You’re going to get a guy who’s very quick, and aggressive off the ball; quick footed, heavy handed player that’s very relentless. I’m going to add to the interior rush to this team, and I’m very happy to contribute in any way possible, whatever role that may be.”

While the rest of the Raiders nine-man draft class just spent the better part of two months at the team’s training facility, going through the Offseason Workout Program, getting a jumpstart on their respective NFL careers, Vanderdoes has been forced to stay in Los Angeles because of an often-discussed NFL rule.

The Auburn, Calif., native attended UCLA, a university on the quarter system, and because of that scheduling fact, Vanderdoes was not eligible to fully immerse himself with the Silver and Black until the Bruins academic year ended.

Vanderdoes has been keeping busy though since being drafted, training rigorously at Proactive in Los Angeles, a facility that several Raiders including tackle Donald Penn and linebacker Andy Mulumba both frequent.

“Honestly, I work out, I look at the playbook, just do those things,” Vanderdoes explained. “My job is to take care of my body, make sure I’m getting the plays down, and make sure I’m getting ready for [training] camp coming up.”

The former UCLA Bruin said that he wasn’t angry about the fact he was kept away from the team facility, but that naturally over the course of the Offseason Program he did grow a little frustrated he couldn’t spend time with his new teammates.

“It definitely eats at you a little bit,” Vanderdoes said. “It gives you a little bit of anxiety, because you know all these guys are getting live reps. You know they’re building good comradery with the vets, and getting to learn, slowly but surely getting used to the program, and all that, so definitely things I wish I could get, but I try not to stress over it too much because I can’t control that situation, the only that I can control is how hard I train every day, and how many plays I look at every day, so that’s what I’m controlling right now.”

Since being selected by the Silver and Black, Vanderdoes has consistently taken to social media to share his excitement about becoming a Raider, and apparently that excitement spilled over to his hometown of Auburn as well.

Just over 100 miles from the Raiders Alameda, Calif., facility, Vanderdoes said that historically in Auburn, football allegiances are split, but he’s hopeful that now, come regular season Sundays, he’ll see just a little more Silver and Black, especially near Placer High School.

“I come from a town that’s about an hour and a half away from here; you’re either a Raiders fan or a 49ers fan, and I know that after I had gotten drafted by the Raiders, I got a lot of support back in my small hometown, and I know some of those 49ers fans turned to Raiders fans,” Vanderdoes said. “It’s definitely cool seeing the support that I have from Placer High School, and Auburn, and just seeing my community coming up and supporting me. It really means everything to me. It’s one of those things where I’m not only playing to help put this team in a position to win, but I’m also playing for hometown. This is bigger than myself.”